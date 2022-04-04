Prep Softball | Goreville gets past Elverado

VERGENNES — Early morning rain may have moved Monday night’s game between Goreville and Elverado to the Falcons’ home field, but it was the Blackcats who were feeling at home when the final out was recorded, making the bus ride back with a 6-4 win.

“It was a good battle. We’d been down several times and came back and won a few and come up short in a few,” Elverado coach Jacob Emling said after the loss. “We talked about having to start a lot earlier with our hitting – we have to start scoring before the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. We do that and it’s a much tighter ball game, puts pressure on them defensively and you never know what’ll happen.”

The Falcons actually did put pressure on the Blackcats in the first inning, scoring the first run of the game after Emma Yates smashed a triple into right field and was brought home with a Morgan Bernardini groundout. That followed a similar chance for Goreville in the top half of the inning when catcher Abby King hit a liner to almost the same spot on the field, but was thrown out at third.

“I always like, and we talk about it all the time, we like to be super aggressive in those first three innings, just to try and push it and see what happens,” Goreville coach Shanna Green said. “You can always rein them back in, but it’s very hard to teach them to be aggressive so that’s what we always try to push.”

After Yates’ double, however, Goreville pitcher Reese Ray didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning when Jaylyn Marshall got a bloop single. Ray would only surrender four hits, but through some untimely defensive miscues, the Falcons pushed across four runs.

“This was, by far, her best game this season,” Green said of her pitchers. “We still had a couple of hiccups defensively. We talk about it all the time – especially at this level, they’re going to hit the ball. It doesn’t matter how good your pitcher is, at some point they’ll hit the ball. That’s why we preach all the time about how important defense is.”

It was the bats coming alive in the second inning that gave the Blackcats the edge that carried them to victory. Abby Compton led things off with a double and took third on a wild pitch. It looked like it’d be a quiet inning after Ray and Ahnalyn Hays were retired without pushing the run across, but a full count walk by Jayden Tripp and a five pitch walk for Addi Harris loaded the bases for Kyleigh Massey who was plunked by the first pitch to tie the game. Abby King would drive in the go-ahead run on a single next and Goreville would head to the bottom of the inning with a 4-0 advantage. Ray kept the foot on the gas with three straight strikeouts to shut down the Falcons.

It was praise for the offense – but a reminder of the importance of defense – that Green delivered in the postgame huddle.

“You hate to take the win away from them, but it’s productive criticism and hopefully it sticks with them. We just got to keep getting better every day.”

That’s the mantra for Goreville, who entered the game as the 13th ranked Class 1A team in the state according to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association despite a 1-6 record. That record, however, was forged against larger schools and the top two teams in Kentucky. Coming out and getting a win over No. 16 Elverado is more important to Green than the six losses prior.

“It’s always good and what we always strive for when we start playing the 1A schools in the regular season. We want to have that winning record against 1A so when we get to the postseason, it helps with seeding and everything. Our main goal is to get better because that focus is the postseason,” she said. “I’ve told them before that one of the years we went to the state tournament, we had a losing record going into the postseason. So that doesn’t really matter – if you can keep getting better and learn to play under pressure, when the postseason gets here, it’s that much of an advantage over everybody else. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

But the Falcons didn’t roll over after a disastrous second inning, eventually coming back to close the gap to within one in the fourth inning before Goreville added security runs.

“We’ve been bad about getting behind, but we’ve got a no quit attitude – one of the best teams I’ve coached when it comes to that,” Emling said. “We got down early and knew we needed to keep grinding and we got it close again.”

Even though the Falcons and Blackcats aren’t conference foes, it has still become a rivalry as the two are consistently among the top 1A teams in Southern Illinois. That’s why Emling didn’t think his team would overlook Goreville because of the record.

“We talk about Goreville all the time. Even though they’re not in our conference, it’s a rivalry game,” he said. “They’ve had our number in the postseason and we’ve got them before – it’s back and forth. It’s always a good 1A battle and we know it. It’s going to be a good game no matter what.”

