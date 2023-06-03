PEORIA – One bad inning did in the Goreville High School softball team Saturday morning in the third-place game of the Class 1A state tournament.

The end result - a 4-3 loss and fourth-place trophy.

After bolting to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Blackcats fell behind 4-2 after the Panthers had their turn at bat in the top of the third.

Haley Cox led it off for LeRoy with a single to center. Emma Bagnell reached on an infield single, leaving runners at first and second with nobody out. Emily Mennenga executed a sacrifice bunt and reached first safely herself when the Blackcats failed to field the bunt properly.

Morgan Fleming followed with a two-run double to deep center, tying the game at 2-2. Natalie Loy followed suit with a two-run double to center, giving the Panthers their first lead of the game at 4-2.

Somehow, Goreville senior Reese Ray composed herself and retired the next three batters – Laila Carr, Molly Buckles, and Lauren Bossingham – without allowing a fifth run to score.

That rally seemed to inspire LeRoy’s pitcher, Lilly Long, who kept the Blackcats off the scoreboard until the seventh inning.

In that bottom half of the seventh still down by two runs, Goreville demonstrated why it is such a tough opponent.

Kyndall Webb led off with a single to center. Breanna Suits had a check swing that resulted in a groundout to the pitcher. Webb advanced to second on the play. Abby Compton next popped out to third for the second out, but Ray singled to left – her final at bat as a high school player. That left runners on first and third.

Then, Emma Rogers stepped to the plate.

The freshman, who already had two hits on the day, added one more to her collection – a flare into left field that drove in Webb.

“I came out ready today and expecting to get a hit. I didn’t have time to be nervous,” Rogers said. “Despite the loss today, I think we accomplished a lot as a team. Getting this far was really big for us. As for me, I just want to come back here to state next year, but have a little better outcome.”

With the tying and winning runs on base, Long got ahead in the count against Jayden Tripp and struck her out looking to end the game.

Goreville had taken a 2-0 lead in the second. Tripp singled. Chasey Peas was inserted as a pinchrunner. Addison Harris walked. One out later, Ahnalynn Hays executed a sacrifice bunt and reached base on a throwing error, which allowed Peas to score. Webb’s groundout to short drove in Harris with the second run.

The Blackcats would have had a 3-0 lead if not for a great defensive play by LeRoy in the bottom half of the first.

Suits, who had singled and advanced to second on a base hit by Compton, was cut down at the plate after a strong and accurate throw from Panthers centerfielder Mennenga following a single off the bat of Rogers.

“We’re always super aggressive at the beginning of the game,” said Blackcats head coach Shanna Green of her decision to send Suits home from second on the two-out hit. “You’ve got to push it to get that first run across. They’ve got to field it and throw it. The catcher’s got to field it and make the tag. She (Mennenga) just made a great throw.”

Green said she thought her team played well overall.

“We’re young. We’ve just got to figure out that when we start out hot like we did today that we have to keep it going. We can’t flatten out for three or four innings. We’ve just got to learn that consistency.”

Green said it was nice to see Rogers rap out three hits to pace the offense.

“She has turned it on at the end of the season. She has worked hard. She’s only going to get better. Same with our second baseman Elisabeth Trainor. She’s only going to get better. And we have a third freshman – Olivia Mann – she’s done a phenomenal job behind the plate. She is very good at blocking pitches in the dirt. Very few passed balls. She’s back there doing one hell of a job and nobody really looks at it.”

Green said that she’s going to miss her one graduated senior – Reese Ray.

“She’s very hard to replace, not just as an athlete, but as a leader for the last three years. You just love kids like that. You hate to see them go. She’s going to do great things at SIU-Edwardsvile.”

Green added that this season is a memorable one for her.

“We finished with 15 losses (25-15) and people look at that all the time, but we play a super tough schedule, so we’re going to have losses. We’ve never been and will probably never be a 35 or 36-win team. We play that tougher schedule on purpose because you have to have somewhere to learn and to grow. Even with our two losses this weekend, our underclassmen are going to learn from it.”

