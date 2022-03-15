Prep Softball | Grammar lifts Carbondale over West Frankfort

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale softball team held serve on its home field Tuesday afternoon with an 8-5 win over West Frankfort, but, in a battle of two young teams, it could have easily gone the other way.

“It was a good game and the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it because a rally either side and it’s a different ballgame,” West Frankfort manager Jim Piersol said. “We had a tough second inning giving up five runs — we limit that and it’s a different ballgame. We’ll learn to do that and we’ll play a lot of ballgames this year. We’re just getting started.”

That second inning was the killer as junior pitcher Kaylyn Grammar led things off with a double for the Terriers and her freshman counterpart Annabelle Hopkins walked the next three batters. Jasmine Martin got an RBI single and Emma Kellerman drove in two more to complete the carousel.

“We really work on trying to stay through the ball — not lifting the ball,” Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler explained. “That inning, I believe they executed the things we wanted them to do. They didn’t get over anxious at the plate and worked until they got their pitch.”

The Redbirds were able to cut that deficit to one in the following inning when Marli Klus led off with a single to right and advanced to third on errors. She was driven in immediately by West Frankfort leadoff hitter Pressley Sollars who singled. She’d get moved to second on a sac bunt by Lainy Wolfe and would come around to score on a wild pitch. Anna Rolla and Doyanara Degler would both walk and come around to score before Grammar settled down to retire the side.

“I came out of that inning a little frazzled because I was rushing in and out of the dugout,” Grammar said. “I did get a little comfortable and then it was like ‘No, we’ve got to get back in this.’”

That was the only inning in which the junior faltered in her complete game. She finished with 11 strikeouts in her seven innings pitched and finished 3-3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI.

“I wanted to be the most aggressive that I could be for my team today,” she said. “I know they count on me when I’m in the circle so I was dialed in wanting to do the best I could.”

“Very, very proud of her,” Wheeler said. “She’s one of those kids who comes around once in a great while who has that positive energy and great work ethic and not only wants to work for herself, but wants to make the team better. It’s truly a joy to come and watch her work and try to make herself and the team better.”

For the Terriers (1-0) it was important to start off the season with a win because it’s the team’s first normal season in over two years. For all but the three seniors, Tuesday’s win was the first time they’d played a game after a full day of school — with many opting for online learning last year.

“I think we were all just really excited to play,” Grammar said. “We haven’t had a normal season in two years and this is my first chance to start in the circle because we had a senior last year. I just feel great that we started off with a win. We’re all super excited.”

“They all worked together and I’m proud of how they came together and worked as a team,” Wheeler added.

For the Redbirds (1-1), it’s a small setback in a long season. Piersol likes what he saw from his team and knows they’ll take some lumps this year, but doesn’t expect them to have too many games where they’re not still in it.

“We’ve got a young group — not a lot of experience at a lot of positions — so we’re still learning to compete at the high school level. That pitcher (Hopkins) was a freshman who threw two innings of varsity yesterday and today was her first time throwing a complete game,” he explained. “We’ve got a lot of learning to do and she’s going to continue to get better and better. We’ll be resilient — we’ll give up a lot of runs but we’ll score a lot of runs too and just always be in there.”

The Redbirds travel to Nashville on Thursday while the Terriers make the trip to Herrin on Wednesday and host Carterville on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0