Prep Softball | Hard work, personal touch defines Goreville coach Green

Two years later, Goreville made history. With Shelbey Miller and Taylor Odom providing the offense and Sydnee Rushing dominating in the circle, the Blackcats became the county’s first state champion.

“It was special to become the first one to bring home a state championship,” Green said. “I’m a competitor and each time I win, it’s the same feeling over and over again. It was extremely satisfying. You can ask my kids, I even want to win in board games.”

The dice seem to have a way of coming up 7 and 11 when Goreville needs a play in big games. Look at last year’s state semifinals and finals.

In the semis, Goreville and Hardin Calhoun were scoreless in the 12th inning when the Blackcats’ Cheyenne Walker stepped to the plate with a runner aboard. Moments later, the ball was sailing over the left-center field fence. It was Walker’s first homer of the year.

The next day, Goreville trailed Illini Bluffs 2-0 in the sixth. The Blackcats pieced together a four-run rally, the work of a team expecting success and trained by their coach to find a way even when all the paths appear blocked.

Tripp reflected back to Goreville’s season opener against Class 4A power Rock Island at Carbondale, where the Blackcats were swept 11-2, 14-2.