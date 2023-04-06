MARION – Senior Cam Harre proved to be a double threat Thursday as the Marion High School softball team cruised to a 9-2 win over visiting Mount Vernon.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 2-0 in the South Seven Conference and 9-3 overall. The Rams fall to 0-2 in the league and 3-5 overall.

Harre earned the win in the circle. She pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out eight and walked one. She was also splendid at the plate with three hits – a double and two singles.

“It felt awesome. I’m really glad I could do that for my team, because at the end of the day, that’s all that matters to me,” Harre said.

The senior hurler said she had ample support on the offensive end. Marion pounded out 14 hits with three homers, a triple, and two doubles.

“I’m really proud of our freshmen,” Harre said. “Alana Bryant (2-for-3 with a solo homer) and Lauren Baine (3-for-3 with a three-run homer while batting out of the No. 9 slot) hit the ball very well. And Kaitlyn (Reuss who was 2-for-4 with a tape measure homer to left and two runs batted in) is a beast. She can really hit the ball. There aren’t many better than her. I’m proud of all three of them. They stepped up today.”

Harre said she would describe the Wildcats as a family moreso than a team.

“We all play well together. As long as we continue to play the way we have been this spring, we could go all the way.”

Marion head coach Joy Neal was pleased with the offensive showcase.

“Our girls did a really good job of making the adjustments from Tuesday (6-0 road win at Mount Vernon),” she said. “We knew that their pitcher (Danicah Tobin) likes to work the ball up out of the zone. We did a good job of being disciplined and looking for pitches that were down in the zone. We got a lot of hits today – a lot of home runs too.”

Neal said Harre was solid.

“Cam has been outstanding in her outings,” she said. “She’s a great leader. We love having her out there.”

Neal said she can see steady improvement with the team.

“We have really tightened up our defense,” she said. “We are making fewer errors and we’re hitting the ball much better. We’re seeing the ball very well. We just have to keep on pace, take it day-by-day and keep pushing to be better every single day. We’re on the right track.”

Tobin, a freshman, was pitcher of record for the Rams. She worked four innings, allowed eight runs on 10 hits while striking out six, walking three, and hitting one batter.

Allie Sweeten worked the final two innings for Mount Vernon, surrendering only one run on three hits. She struck out none and walked none.

Rams head coach Aaron Tobin said the Wildcats were tough to stop Thursday.

“They had seen Danicah pitch two days ago. They hit her a little better. And she missed her spots unlike Tuesday. You can’t make mistakes like that with a team like that. They’re going to make you pay.”

Marion will host Goreville at noon Friday. The Rams travel to Carbondale next Tuesday.