Prep Softball | Highland defeats Marion in extra-innings to claim sectional title

CENTRALIA — It felt more like a state title was on the line than a sectional championship.

Marion’s softball team kept its season alive in both the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, but couldn’t muster a third game-saving rally and lost to Highland, 4-3 in nine innings, Friday in the championship game of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional at Rotary Park.

Highland (24-9) now advances to the Decatur Super-Sectional and faces Mahomet-Seymour in Monday’s Elite Eight game at Millikin University, while Marion’s season ends at 28-9.

“Every bit of it, even the hard times were fun,” said Marion senior leader Karris Rhine, who will continue her softball career at Austin Peay. “You just knew with this team, and I’ve said it over and over like a broken record, but we just have so much fun together. We get along so well and we push each other when we need to. We just get through every little thing and to see us lose here, it just hurts because we know as a team we could’ve gone farther.

“And honestly, right there, that was a state game. Highland played a great game. We both did.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when Madalyn Trauernicht hit a two-run double off the fence in left field. It came after Breanna Habermehl beat out a throw for an infield single and Maggie Grohmann dropped a hit into right field.

Marion junior hurler Camryn Harre avoided further damage in the frame, then her teammates not only tied it in the bottom half but nearly won the game.

Kenley Ashmore smoked a one-out single down the third-base line, then after Rhine flew out to center field, Jerzy Bittle roped a single to left-center and Amelia Browning reached on an error to load the bases.

The next batter was senior infielder Abbi Sherrard, who was 3-for-3 to that point. She kept the game alive with a smash off the fence in left field that scored pinch-runner Brianna Reid and Bittle easily, but Browning was thrown out at home plate trying to score the winning run.

“In those situations,” said Marion coach Joy Neal, who waved Browning home, “you have to go for it.”

The game wasn’t over, however. Sherrard’s clutch heroics ensured extra innings.

“I was just keeping myself calm and let myself do what I knew to do,” Sherrard said. “If I don’t think too hard, I normally do OK. So I was just focusing on staying calm.”

In the top of the eighth, Highland retook the lead on an RBI single from Grohmann after Sophie Parkerson worked a one-out walk and Maci Miles singled.

But the Lady Wildcats tied it again in the bottom half.

The frame started with senior catcher Presley Barnett drawing the only walk of the game issued by Highland sophomore hurler Sophia Donoho, then Tally Cockburn and Harre both singled to load the bases with no outs.

Maecee Coleman bounced to shortstop Parkerson and she threw home to force out Barnett’s courtesy runner Rachel Baker, then Ashmore bounced to second baseman Habermehl and she also threw home.

But the home plate umpire ruled that catcher Kelly Fuller did not have her foot on the plate and Cockburn was safe to make it 3-3.

The bases were still loaded and Rhine, who holds Marion’s single-season home run record, flew out to left field on Donoho’s first offering. Harre, in a rare appearance on the basepaths, was held at third base with a chance to tag up.

Bittle, the next batter, scorched a grounder on the infield and was narrowly thrown out at first despite a diving attempt at the bag. If she had been safe, Harre had touched home and Marion would have won the game.

“They kept fighting and we kept getting the opportunities,” Neal said. “With bases loaded and no outs, you’re just trusting your team to punch that hit through.

“You can’t count out our kids for having the grit and will and desire to keep pushing through.”

Highland center fielder Emma Strubinger, one of just three seniors for the Lady Bulldogs in the game, led off the ninth inning with a triple to left-center, avoiding a diving attempt from Rhine.

Allison Koerkenmeier, one of the other seniors along with Habermehl, was up next and hit a grounder to shortstop Bittle, who tried to get Strubinger at the plate but her foot slid under the tag from Barnett to give Highland a 4-3 lead.

“They were able to get timely hits and get people in,” Neal said. “It always turns out the team with the least mistakes wins.”

Harre notched two of her four strikeouts to keep it a one-run game, but Marion went down in order in the bottom half as Browning grounded out and seniors Sherrard and Barnett both hit long fly balls in their final at-bats.

It was the second straight year that Highland eliminated Marion from the postseason — the Lady Wildcats were undefeated when they lost to Highland in their own sectional in 2021.

Highland went on to win the Class 3A state championship last season.

“It hurts more because at the beginning of the season, every bit of adversity we went through, we made it through,” Rhine said. “It felt like every time we got even more prepared. And this moment, that’s what we were preparing for. You saw it. The double from Abbi, then Cam just shutting everybody out.

“You couldn’t ask for anything more. It just didn’t go our way.”

