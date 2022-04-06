Prep Softball | Johnston City rallies to defeat Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Johnston City scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game and one in the sixth to edge Du Quoin, 5-4, in a non-conference softball game on Wednesday afternoon. The game was moved to Du Quoin from Johnston City earlier in the day because of a wet field.

“We almost got the winning run picked off on a suicide squeeze, but it all worked out,” said Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson. “Even though we had some hits it took us a little longer to adjust at the plate. The wind was brutal today for both sides. We’re young and we’re getting better.”

The Lady Indians from Johnston City improved to 6-3 while the Lady Indians from Du Quoin fell to 7-7.

“Little things make a big difference like wild pitches and missed opportunities,” said Du Quoin coach Jason James. “The wind helped a ball in right which we probably should have made a play on that helped tie the game and a ground ball to third we should have made the throw on gave them the winning run. However, our biggest disappointment was at the plate. I felt we got out the same way over and over and over.”

The sixth inning started with Peyton Smith reaching second on a throwing error by the third baseman. Smith advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Moake. On a 1-2 pitch to Hope Newell, Johnston City tried the ill-fated squeeze play, however Smith managed to get to third keeping the inning alive.

“Hope was trying to get the bunt down and I was running on the pitch, but the ball was high and outside, so I had to stop and try to get back to third,” Smith said. “I did a hook slide around the third baseman and was safe.”

After Newell popped out to short, Audri Linton lined a 3-2 pitch to left driving in Smith with the winning run.

“When Audri hit the ball I took off hoping it would get past the girl,” Smith said. “The only thing I was thinking was to run home and score.”

Gabby Overturf (6-3) pitched the first four innings for Johnston City giving up four runs, of which only two were earned, with five walks and two strikeouts for the win. Peyton Johnson pitched the final three innings, pitching around two-out singles in the fifth and sixth before setting down the side in order in the seventh to earn her first save of the season.

“Gabby had a blister that opened up on her and she was in the some pain, so we made a pitching change,” Hutchinson said. “What’s good about Peyton is velocity wise she is a little bit down from Gabby, so it takes them some time to make an adjustment and she spotted it well.”

Carly Strauss (2-2) was the hard luck loser going the distance giving up a run in the first on two errors. After pitching out of a one-out bases loaded jam in the second and a two-out second and third situation in the fourth, the right-hander walked Linton to lead off the fifth and like the old adage that runner turned out to be key.

Two outs later, Addy Trout hit a ground ball that went under the shortstop’s glove near the second base bag to keep the inning going. With runners at first and third, Bailey Weber hit the wind aided line drive off the glove of a diving Ella Davis in right for a triple clearing the bases. Weber scored five pitches later on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Johnston City took the lead in the top of the first beginning with a one-out single by Newell followed by a throwing error by the shortstop. With runners at the corners, Carsyn Clark hit a high pop fly to short center that was dropped allowing Newell to score from third.

Du Quoin took the lead in the second inning loading the bases with no outs on back-to-back walks to Kennedy Morse and Loveleen Dunklin and a dropped ball in right off the bat of Hannah Bartnicki.

A wild pitch two pitches before a strikeout scored the first run and after Overturf walked Riley Atlkins to reload the bases. Madison Lee hit a high fly ball deep enough in center for Dunklin to tag and score.

Du Quoim upped their lead to 4-1 in the third starting with a one-out walk to Lauren Heape. One out later, Dunklin tripled to right scoring Heape and then scored herself when the throw to third went into the foul territory.

