Prep Softball | Marion bids farewell to seniors

Watching her team succeed over the past six years made Marion softball coach Joy Martin Neal’s phone call to her seniors that much more difficult following the IHSA’s decision to cancel spring state tournaments on Tuesday.
Seniors Ivy Smart and Hannah Nalley have been a part of something special with Neal since she began coaching them in sixth grade. Fast forward six years and the Lady Wildcats have been a model of consistency in the South Seven Conference with three 25-plus win seasons over the past five years.
The other two seasons were considered “down years” for Marion during its impressive run, with a 2018 record of 21-4, and a 23-5 record in 2016 that featured a regional title in Class 3A. If you ask Neal what her team's expectations were, it was to make another run at a regional and sectional championship.
Smart and her teammates shared the same vision as their coach, but according to Smart, other schools have had Marion’s name circled on their calendars for quite some time now.
“We were really excited to defend our conference title this season,” said Smart. “We’ve heard other schools saying that they were going to beat us this year and we wanted to prove them wrong.”
Smart’s future plans include a full-ride athletic scholarship to play softball at Kaskaskia College just an hour north in Centralia as a pitcher and potential outfielder for the Blue Devils. On top of planning her future to become a veterinarian, Smart continues to be a vocal leader for the rest of her team.
“Me and Hannah have been talking to the rest of the girls in a team group chat we have and we just want them to know how happy we are to have played with them for three seasons,” said Smart. “It hasn’t been easy for any of us because we still had hope we would play this season.
“When Coach Neal called to tell Hannah and I that the season had been cancelled, we still thought she was joking; even after having her as a coach for the past six years. But once it settled in for Hannah and I, we just told the team we’d be there next year to cheer them on from the stands.”
The team had finally bought into Neal’s core team values and has been training in the weight room since the end of November, while also sharing home workouts via Zoom video conference throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For Neal and her team it’s about remaining grateful for all of the essential workers and everyone keeping the world going right now. Health is the main concern for everyone on Marion’s softball team at the moment.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson used the word “closure” in the IHSA’s press release on Tuesday; a word that Neal felt perfectly described her and the team's current situation.
“As a coach, my kids will attest to this that my number one priority is keeping them safe,” said Neal. “A coach's duty is to be honest and real with them and reassure them that if I could have more time with them to see what kind of experiences they could have and how they grow through varsity playing time, I would absolutely want to.
“The IHSA worded it really well in its press release with the word ‘closure’ because this team had a lot of good pieces heading into the season.”
One of Neal’s core covenants includes being there for one another. The team still remains in contact via Google Classroom where they share workouts and other silly stuff to keep each other entertained, such as a good book to read.
Neal believes this group truly grasped the real things you’re supposed to get out of playing organized sports. Like they have so many times before, they must overcome adversity and understand that this is one of those uncontrollable situations.
“I miss being a shoulder to lean on and an ear to lend to my team,” said Neal. “It really is a heartbreaker, but at the same time they all know we are trying to remain safe and that life doesn’t always go as planned.”
Neal had one last message to her two seniors.
“For Ivy and Hannah, I couldn’t imagine being so committed to a program and not being able to see the conclusion of your senior year. I’ve seen them grow as women since I began coaching them in the sixth grade and I knew they were hoping to get the news from me.”
