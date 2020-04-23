Prep Softball | Marion bids farewell to seniors

“Me and Hannah have been talking to the rest of the girls in a team group chat we have and we just want them to know how happy we are to have played with them for three seasons,” said Smart. “It hasn’t been easy for any of us because we still had hope we would play this season.

“When Coach Neal called to tell Hannah and I that the season had been cancelled, we still thought she was joking; even after having her as a coach for the past six years. But once it settled in for Hannah and I, we just told the team we’d be there next year to cheer them on from the stands.”

The team had finally bought into Neal’s core team values and has been training in the weight room since the end of November, while also sharing home workouts via Zoom video conference throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For Neal and her team it’s about remaining grateful for all of the essential workers and everyone keeping the world going right now. Health is the main concern for everyone on Marion’s softball team at the moment.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson used the word “closure” in the IHSA’s press release on Tuesday; a word that Neal felt perfectly described her and the team's current situation.