Prep Softball | Marion, Carbondale advance to regional title game

MARION — It was another power show for the Marion softball team Tuesday as the Lady Wildcats blasted three home runs to slug past Herrin, 12-4, in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Marion Regional at the Crisp Sports Complex.

Marion (26-8) now advances to Friday’s championship game, which starts at 4:30 p.m., against rival Carbondale. The Terriers (17-12) downed Olney Richland County, 6-1, in Tuesday’s second game.

Herrin collected a dozen hits against Marion hurler Camryn Harre and struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but added just two more runs in the fifth and saw its season end at 7-22.

“We had some moments there,” said Herrin coach Stephanie Allen. “We battled back and got close. And then the door opened. We had some hits, we just hit it right to people. We got on base and couldn’t seem to get those runs in.”

Marion seniors Karris Rhine and Abbi Sherrard both had three hits and homered for the Lady Wildcats. Amelia Browning also went deep as part of her 2-for-4 day. Presley Barnett had two hits and Maecee Coleman drove in three runs.

Herrin’s Remy James went 3-for-4, while Presli Karnes, Taylor Cornelius, Sophia Schramm and Lainey St. Peter all had two hits for the Lady Tigers, who used three young pitchers.

“We have three freshman pitchers so we’re hoping over the next few years we’ll be dominating and back at it,” Allen said. “But those three pitchers did everything we asked them to do.”

Allen, whose daughter Sydney will be a senior for the Lady Tigers next season, will not be back as head coach as she’s been hired as Herrin’s athletic director — although she vowed she’ll be “around the dugout still.”

“They won’t be able to get rid of me yet,” Allen joked.

Harre may have been tagged for four runs and a dozen hits, but also racked up seven strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter while getting the win in the circle.

Zoey Linton and St. Peter both drove in runs in the first inning as Herrin jumped on top after James and Karnes both ripped one-out singles. But the Lady Wildcats took the lead in the bottom half with just two hits, the first being a triple by Rhine.

“When it comes to postseason, you can always expect the best from everyone,” said Marion coach Joy Neal. “Herrin came in and scored on us but then we had the big answer back.”

The big swings started in the second inning when Browning connected for a solo homer, then Sherrard added a two-run blast in the fourth to make it 6-2.

Browning couldn’t hide her joy when rounding the bases.

“She’s been hitting the ball really well and hitting her line drives,” Neal said. “She’s been seeing that when you hit the ball that hard, it’s going to go out.”

Then after Cornelius knocked in a pair with a single in the fifth, Rhine popped a two-run homer of her own in the bottom half. Rhine now has 16 roundtrippers this season to extend her own school record for a single season.

Consecutive hits from Jerzy Bittle, Browning, Sherrard and Presley Barnett followed, then Harre also singled and Coleman doubled to push the lead to 12-4.

With all the offense, the play of the game arguably came on defense when Rhine robbed James of her fourth hit with a full-speed diving catch over her shoulder in left-center field to end the sixth inning.

“That play was unbelievable how she came up with that ball,” Allen said. “Remy had a fantastic hit and she scooped it up.”

Neal, who is a Herrin product, has seen a large number of highlight-reel catches by her senior center fielder headed to Austin Peay. But she ranked the latest one near the top of the list.

“That was definitely one of her best catches that I’ve ever seen,” Neal said. “Especially in a good spot in the game where it gave us a lot of momentum. I’m very proud of her.”

In the second game, Emma Kellerman hit a two-run homer and also had a two-run double to help the Terriers advance to the championship game.

Brooke Williard went 3-for-4 with three singles, while Ella Kariayannis and Bria Sisk also drove in runs for Carbondale, which lost twice to Marion during the South Seven Conference portion of the season.

Kaylen Grammer struck out 10 batters and gave up just four hits and one walk to get the pitching win.

The lone run scored by Olney, which came in the top of the first inning, was unearned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0