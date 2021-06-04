Prep Softball | Marion defeats Carbondale for Class 3A regional title

"We played them better," Wheeler said. "We had a couple of mistakes. My sophomore pitcher that came in, she's got a lot to learn. She did a very, very good job for us, but not having last year, there are some situations that we're growing with this year. Every time she throws she gets a little stronger. So I'm excited for next year."

Wheeler gave emotional embraces to her five seniors — Kaitlyn Anders, Rilee Kirby, Kennedy Hirst, Ashton Hirst and Chloe Calhoun — after the game ended.

"The sad part is those five seniors waited a long time to be able to take the field," Wheeler said. "They're great people. They're not just good ballplayers, they're very good people. So I'm proud of them."

The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, celebrated the continuation of their perfect season and the addition of some postseason hardware, along with their coach's milestone.

"Everybody says we're family, but we actually mean it," Rhine said. "Like, everybody loves each other. We pick each other up when we're down. And it's every time. It's an everyday thing. We show up every day and we get it done."

The ride continues Tuesday with a chance for Neal to add to her win total.

"I'm happy to be here and I feel blessed every day that I get to work with these young ladies," Neal said before making her own emotional speech to her team. "I look forward to every day being with them. They mean a lot to me."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0