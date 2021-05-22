Prep Softball | Marion gets past Johnston City to remain unbeaten

The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases in the fifth but stranded three runners as Overturf escaped the jam, which started with singles by Browning and Rhine, by getting a pair of infield popups.

Marion went in front in the sixth after Lawrence reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base, then took third on a delayed steal and the throw went into left field.

But in the bottom half, the Lady Indians tied it again when Hewlett reached on a slap that stopped in front of the plate and Kyleigh Hermetz bunted to Reuss and her throw to first was wild.

Reuss avoided further damage and ended up as the winning pitcher even though nobody scored again until the ninth.

Marion was helped in the seventh when Bittle, the second baseman, snared a line drive for a double play. Johnston City returned that favor in the eighth when first baseman Audri Linton caught a liner for a twin killing.

"We realized today that it takes everyone," Neal said. "Every single person has a job to do and they are needed. That was the point today."

But it was Bittle, a sophomore, who ended up the hero with a grounder into left field to chase in two runs in the ninth with Overturf now having thrown over 150 pitches.