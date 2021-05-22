Prep Softball | Marion gets past Johnston City to remain unbeaten

JOHNSTON CITY — Jerzy Bittle drove in two runs in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Marion softball team to a 6-4 win over Johnston City and preserve the Lady Wildcats' unblemished record Saturday.
Marion improved to 17-0 with its closest shave of the season while Johnston City dropped to 13-4 on a day when it honored former the legacy of Geri Ann Glasco with a scholarship fundraiser that included special shirts worn by both teams.
Glasco was an outstanding high school and college softball player, raised in Johnston City, who died in a car wreck at the age of 24.
Glasco was the maid of honor for current Marion assistant coach Cierra Hutchinson, whose father, Scott, is the head coach of Johnston City.
So there was plenty of emotion tied up in the game even before it became an instant classic among Williamson County rivals.
"You can't ask for any more out of these kids," Scott Hutchinson said. "They got to do what no other team in Southern Illinois has done. Marion is a great club. We asked our girls to give 110 percent and every single one of them did.
"This is a day where we talked about guts and they really gutted it out today."
But in the end, the Lady Wildcats found a way to fight off the upset bid.
"We finally got some adversity and now we know we can work through it," said Marion coach Joy Neal. "We made some silly mistakes but nothing we won't grow or learn from. We definitely want to learn from this and not take anyone lightly.
"They were ready for us, for sure."
Johnston City had the lead first on Mia Basenberg's hit that brought in Madison Weber in the opening frame as Marion put Camryn Harre in the circle.
Harre notched a huge strikeout in the second to strand a pair of runners, the same thing her counterpart Gabby Overturn had done in the top half.
But in the third, Marion tied it on Amelia Browning's RBI double that brought in Heaven Lawrence, then Karris Rhine ripped a run-scoring triple and scored on a wild pitch to give the Lady Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom half, a pair of Marion errors allowed Johnston City to tie the game. Part of that was due to a beautiful bunt by Brooklyn Hewlett.
Marion changed pitchers in the fourth as freshman Kaitlyn Reuss was brought in to replace Harre. The righthander got a 1-2-3 frame to start but was tested soon after that.
Johnston City's defense came up huge in the fourth when right fielder Taylor Cockfield caught a fly ball off the bat of Lawrence and threw out Megan Beach trying to advance to third base.
The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases in the fifth but stranded three runners as Overturf escaped the jam, which started with singles by Browning and Rhine, by getting a pair of infield popups.
Marion went in front in the sixth after Lawrence reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base, then took third on a delayed steal and the throw went into left field.
But in the bottom half, the Lady Indians tied it again when Hewlett reached on a slap that stopped in front of the plate and Kyleigh Hermetz bunted to Reuss and her throw to first was wild.
Reuss avoided further damage and ended up as the winning pitcher even though nobody scored again until the ninth.
Marion was helped in the seventh when Bittle, the second baseman, snared a line drive for a double play. Johnston City returned that favor in the eighth when first baseman Audri Linton caught a liner for a twin killing.
"We realized today that it takes everyone," Neal said. "Every single person has a job to do and they are needed. That was the point today."
But it was Bittle, a sophomore, who ended up the hero with a grounder into left field to chase in two runs in the ninth with Overturf now having thrown over 150 pitches.
"I had just told her to swing hard and that's exactly what she did," Neal said. "When you swing hard, good things happen. We expect that out of her. She's been doing it all season."
Abbi Sherrard walked to start the winning rally. Tori Evans, the senior catcher, then singled and advanced to second on the throw. Lily Harris came in to run for Evans and scored along with Sherrard on Bittle's clutch hit.
Marion still had three outs to get but Reuss finished it out on a beautiful yet hot afternoon.
"What a phenomenal game," Scott Hutchinson said. "It was a great day and the game was like watching college softball on television."