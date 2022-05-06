Prep Softball | Marion gets win over Herrin in just 5 innings

MARION — A thick, misty rain couldn’t cool off the Marion softball bats Friday evening as the Lady Wildcats used three home runs to power past Herrin, 14-3 in five innings, at a dark and damp Crisp Sports Complex.

Presley Barnett, Karris Rhine and Abbi Sherrard all went deep for Marion, which improved to 20-6. It’s the seventh-straight season in which the Lady Wildcats have reached the 20-win mark.

Jersey Summers homered and scored twice for Herrin, which fell to 6-17. The Lady Tigers were within 3-2 after batting in the top of the third, but Marion plated 11 runs in the bottom half.

“The first couple of innings, we did great,” said Herrin coach Stephanie Allen. “We had some hits and stayed with it, then they just began hitting the ball. They’re a good team. They hit the ball.

“We didn’t really have any errors out there today, they’re just a good hitting club and they hit it in places we weren’t.”

Barnett’s bomb, a three-run shot, came in the first inning against Herrin starter Sophia Schramm after Amelia Browning and Abbi Sherrard both singled.

Barnett’s smile while rounding the bases could’ve turned on the field lights — if there were any.

“She’s been making some adjustments,” explained Marion coach Joy Neal. “So we were glad to see her have some success today.”

Herrin stranded two baserunners against Marion starter Camryn Harre in both the first and second innings, but had success in the third. Summers reached on an error and scored on a ringing double by Presli Karnes, who later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Regan Deaton.

Suddenly it was a one-run game, but then just as quickly, it was a rout.

The bottom half, which featured new pitcher Reese Elliott in the circle, began with a single by Sherrard, then walks to Barnett and Tally Cockburn. Kaitlyn Satterfield was hit by a pitch, then Harre and Maecee Coleman both singled before Rhine, the leadoff hitter, blasted a homer to left field.

“Our hitting has really come alive, especially in the bottom of our lineup,” Neal said. “Everybody has made their adjustments and we’re just in a really good spot where we want to be as we approach the postseason.”

Jerzy Bittle kept it going with a double, then Browning singled before Sherrard cleared the fence herself.

“We’re pretty hot right now and at the same time we’re being smart with our at-bats,” Neal said. “We’re seeing the ball well right now and if we’re not making contact then we’re getting on base. So I’m really pleased with what we’re doing right now.”

Sherrard finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Harre was 2-for-2 with three RBI in addition to being the winning pitcher. Browning also had two hits and scored twice.

Herrin’s third run came when Summers homered in the top of the fifth as a steady rain fell. Neal said Marion’s grounds crew did a phenomenal job of making sure a game could be played Friday.

Neal’s players did the rest.

“I really liked our energy,” Neal said. “We’re coming to a place in the season where we’re really good together and kids are having fun in the dugout and out on the field.”

Marion has already clinched at least a share of the South Seven Conference title but will attempt to win it outright when it faces Carbondale on the road Tuesday.

