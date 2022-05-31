Prep Softball | Marion gets win over Triad at Centralia Sectional

CENTRALIA — Five straight hits produced five runs in the third inning as the Marion softball team downed Triad, 6-2, in the semifinals of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Rotary Park.

Marion, which is now 28-8, advances to Friday’s championship game against either Mount Vernon or Highland, who face off in Wednesday’s other semifinal game. Triad finished at 20-11.

Amelia Browning, who did a stellar job at third base for the Lady Wildcats, did the most of their offensive damage with a two-run single in that five-run third, then popped a solo homer for some insurance in the fifth.

“She’s done a really good job of adjusting to her pitches,” said Marion coach Joy Neal. “She’s really been locked in and in the zone both offensively and defensively. We’re really proud of her. She’s really done her job in the No. 3 hole and making great defensive plays for us.”

Camryn Harre notched the win in the circle with seven strikeouts, three of which came in the seventh inning in consecutive fashion to end the game.

The decisive rally came mostly with two outs.

Marion began the bottom of the third with Maecee Coleman striking out and Kenley Ashmore drawing a walk, then Karris Rhine popped up to second base.

The next batter, Jerzy Bittle, started the string of hits with a double, then Browning plated two runs with a single into left field. Ashmore scored easily and Bittle collided with catcher Chloe Seger and knocked the ball out of her glove for the second run as Browning took second base.

“My mindset going up to bat was just to get those runners in,” Browning said. “I wasn’t trying to overdo it or anything. I just wanted to get us going and that’s what happened.”

Abbi Sherrard came up next and scorched a grounder just past diving second baseman Logan Looby to bring in Browning, then catcher Presley Barnett smacked a double off the center-field fence to bring in Sherrard all the way from first base.

Tally Cockburn made it five straight hits with a single down the third-base line that brought in Barnett’s courtesy runner, Brianna Reid, from second to make it 5-0.

“Hitting is contagious so that’s what we want to try to do,” Neal said. “When one person gets up, they need to feed off that. That’s what we were able to do.”

Triad got an unearned run in the fourth on Phoebe Feldman’s RBI single, which came after a throw from Barnett back to Harre toward the pitcher’s circle ended up in center field, allowing a pair of free bases, then pulled within 5-2 on Sam Hartoin’s solo homer to deep center in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom half, Browning crushed the first pitch of the frame from Malorey Kessinger over the fence to get that run back quickly.

“I was thinking to myself if the first pitch is right down the middle I’m just going to crank it,” Browning said. “So that’s what I did, I guess.”

Harre walked three batters and scattered five hits, the last of which was Kelsey Neace’s double in the seventh. But then the junior righthander fanned Looby and Kessinger before painting the inside corner on a full-count pitch to fan Hartoin looking for the final out.

Those punchouts came after Marion’s half of the sixth was snuffed when Ashmore was ruled to have left second base early on a fly ball out by Bittle, resulting in an awkward double play.

“Cam does a good job of hitting her spots,” Neal said. “Especially in that last inning after we didn’t get that call, it kind of put fuel to our fire and that’s how she is. She builds off that and went out there and struck out the side.”

Marion’s next opponent will be a familiar one. The Lady Wildcats played Mount Vernon twice during the South Seven season with split results and also defeated Highland in a doubleheader this season.

“We never take anybody lightly,” Neal said. “Both teams are pretty good ballclubs. We’re going to prepare the best we can. We’re just trying to keep it going.”

