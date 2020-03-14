Prep Softball | Marion looks for postseason success

“We know what we need to do to work hard,” she said. “We’re pretty deep at every position. We have a team where we have good problems – we have a lot of talented players and we can do different things with our lineup – so we’ll be able to manage this team properly.”

Marion’s 21-4 record and South Seven regular season title were scant consolation to Neal and her players, who desired a lot more than a one-and-done in the postseason. The senior class is 71-14 in three seasons, but has nothing to show for it in the State Series aside from a regional title in 2017.

To that end, Neal is advising her players to take a page from Jalen Hurts’ book. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback ignored critics who said he couldn’t throw well enough to win a national title, helping the Crimson Tide do so in January of 2018 and then finishing second in Heisman Trophy balloting last year after transferring to play for the Sooners.

“He said he doesn’t have chips on his shoulder,” Neal said of Hurts. “He has boulders. Yes, we’re hungry, but after the regional loss, we’re starving.”