Prep Softball | Marion looks for postseason success

If and when the prep softball season starts, there will be plenty of good storylines.
How does Harrisburg adjust to the graduation of two Division I signees, Karsyn Davis (SEMO) and Madeline Rider (Western Kentucky)? Can Pinckneyville find a replacement in the circle for Taylor Witges and perhaps make another run to the Class 2A Tournament?
Do programs such as Carbondale and Nashville have what it takes to take the next step from contender into champion? And what does Goreville do for an encore after its third Class 1A title in eight years? Maybe another one despite the loss of Lexi King (SIU Edwardsville)?
But no school in the area is as intriguing as Marion. The Wildcats have arguably the top returning player in Southern Illinois, Louisiana signee Hannah Nalley, to anchor their infield at shortstop and scare pitchers who must face the top of their order.
In Ivy Smart, they have a senior pitcher who’s shown she can match up with and beat the best when she’s dealing. They also have proven athletes like Karris Rhine, Heaven Lawrence and Tori Evans, plus a sophomore in Abby Sherrard who might just need playing time to become a star.
They also have the painful memory of a crushing extra-inning loss to a good Massac County squad in last year’s Class 3A Carbondale Regional opener, one that coach Joy Neal said forced her to reevaluate things like core covenants and values.
“We know what we need to do to work hard,” she said. “We’re pretty deep at every position. We have a team where we have good problems – we have a lot of talented players and we can do different things with our lineup – so we’ll be able to manage this team properly.”
Marion’s 21-4 record and South Seven regular season title were scant consolation to Neal and her players, who desired a lot more than a one-and-done in the postseason. The senior class is 71-14 in three seasons, but has nothing to show for it in the State Series aside from a regional title in 2017.
To that end, Neal is advising her players to take a page from Jalen Hurts’ book. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback ignored critics who said he couldn’t throw well enough to win a national title, helping the Crimson Tide do so in January of 2018 and then finishing second in Heisman Trophy balloting last year after transferring to play for the Sooners.
“He said he doesn’t have chips on his shoulder,” Neal said of Hurts. “He has boulders. Yes, we’re hungry, but after the regional loss, we’re starving.”
To fix that, Neal has asked Nalley and Smart to do more than lead on the field. During a recent practice, she was heartened by what she heard from her two captains. Feeling the team hadn’t worked its hardest, they gathered their teammates and let them know they had to do better.
Hearing that brought a smile to Neal.
“They can take it upon themselves to be an extension of the coaching staff to address their players,” she said. “It’s the whole thing we want in our program. We want to develop covenants of team first, energy, grit, will, desire and commitment.”
Assuming the season does crank up at the end of March or early April, the Wildcats will basically have about two months to get themselves ready for the postseason. This postseason will be different for this team, especially the seniors who have done everything except taste extended playoff success.
Time to shrug those boulders off their shoulders.
“We just want something to show for all that hard work,” Neal said. “I know we can do it, they know they can do it. It all comes down to game day.”