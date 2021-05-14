Prep Softball | Marion powers past error-ridden Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Marion softball enjoyed its second win of the week against Carbondale in a 14-1 short game on Friday at the Crisp Sports Complex.
After beating the Lady Terriers (3-6, 2-4) 9-1 at home on Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats (13-0, 6-0) brought the same energy to the Carbondale Super Block. Kaitlyn Reuss earned the win for Marion while Karris Rine and Abbi Sherrard totaled three home runs.
Rine led the way with two home runs, while Sherrard’s homer was her third this week after hitting two against Carbondale on Tuesday.
“We just came out with a different vibe today and everybody was just excited,” Rine said. “We’ve seen them before in our scouting report and we knew they wanted to attack us on the outside of the plate and we just executed every time we were up to bat.”
Rine put Marion on the scoreboard in the first inning with a solo home run off of Carbondale’s starting pitcher Kaitlyn Anders. The Lady Terriers answered with an RBI single from Anders in the bottom half of the inning that scored Brooke Williard to make it a 1-1 ballgame, but then Marion opened the floodgates in the third.
Marion’s offense in the third was aided by four Carbondale errors that led to seven runs. Doubles from Tori Evans, Presley Barnett and Heaven Lawrence helped score Browning, Sherrard, Reuss and Jerzy Bittle, who all reached on errors.
That gave Marion an 8-1 lead while Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler pulled Anders for Kaylen Grammer in the inning after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base.
“They’ve got to learn from their mistakes,” Wheeler said. “We keep talking about being better at the end, and we are improving at some points, but defensively we just need more reps.
“We need more reps and we need more confidence. Unfortunately, it’s tough when we play back-to-back-to-back-to-back (games), so when you’re not learning from a situation somebody’s got to step up.”
Marion tacked on a couple more runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an Evans RBI double that scored Rhine. Evans then came around to score from second after Barnett reached first on a dropped third strike to put the Lady Wildcats at the doorstep of a short game ahead 10-1.
That set Marion up in the fifth inning after Lawrence led off the inning with a single before Browning scored her on a base hit to bring Rhine to the plate with Grammer still in the circle. Rhine saw one pitch before clearing the fences on a ball low and inside to give her team a 13-1 lead.
On the very next pitch, Sherrard stepped in and went back-to-back with a homer of her own to end Grammer’s day in the circle. Wheeler opted to bring in Annie Calhoun to pitch for the Lady Terriers with one out in the inning, but the freshman recorded the final two outs to keep the score at 14-1.
“It felt great,” Rine said of her second home run. “I was expecting outside, but I’m going to react on an inside pitch and it just felt good to do it for my team.”
All-in-all, it was another fun outing for Marion coach Joy Neal and her team.
“It’s like we’re family,” Neal said. “We can laugh and have a good time and yet, we go through our pros and cons of the game and what we need to work on. All the credit goes to them because they love this game.”
This marks Marion’s eighth short game of the season as Joy’s squad has outscored opponents 158-21. Lawrence and Evans each led the way with three hits while five total Wildcats scored two runs individually.
Rhine scored a team-high three runs with a 2-for-3 performance out of the No. 3 spot. Marion’s offensive firepower is a reason why the team averages 12 runs a game, but Neal isn’t ready to discuss an undefeated record until the season is over.
“We know our team is special, but it’s like a no-hitter, you just don’t want to talk about it until the end,” Neal said. “We’re taking it day-by-day and remaining humble.”
Marion’s next game comes against Carmi-White County on Tuesday.
Carbondale will enjoy a couple days off before facing Meridian on Monday.
