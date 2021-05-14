Prep Softball | Marion powers past error-ridden Carbondale

That gave Marion an 8-1 lead while Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler pulled Anders for Kaylen Grammer in the inning after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base.

“They’ve got to learn from their mistakes,” Wheeler said. “We keep talking about being better at the end, and we are improving at some points, but defensively we just need more reps.

“We need more reps and we need more confidence. Unfortunately, it’s tough when we play back-to-back-to-back-to-back (games), so when you’re not learning from a situation somebody’s got to step up.”

Marion tacked on a couple more runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an Evans RBI double that scored Rhine. Evans then came around to score from second after Barnett reached first on a dropped third strike to put the Lady Wildcats at the doorstep of a short game ahead 10-1.

That set Marion up in the fifth inning after Lawrence led off the inning with a single before Browning scored her on a base hit to bring Rhine to the plate with Grammer still in the circle. Rhine saw one pitch before clearing the fences on a ball low and inside to give her team a 13-1 lead.