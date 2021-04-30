Prep Softball | Marion rolls to victory over Herrin

HERRIN — The Marion Wildcats softball team is in a league of its own — at least here in Southern Illinois.

The Wildcats improved to 6-0 this spring following a 19-1 shellacking of the Herrin Tigers Friday afternoon at Herrin City Park. Marion scored early and often in the non-conference game shortened to four innings due to the 15-run rule.

In fact, the Wildcats went through the entire batting order each of the first three innings, scoring five, four and five runs off Herrin pitchers Cadence Tessone and Presli Karnes. Marion sent eight more batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning when scoring five additional runs. There were three home runs hit by the visitors, including a grand slam off the bat of Amelia Browning. Marion has banged 19 over the fence in only six games.

"We're taking each game day-by-day," said Wildcats head coach Joy Neal ever so humbly. "These girls worked hard in the off season. They are finally getting a chance to show their work. I give a lot of credit to our seniors. They have kept everyone focused. And it helps that the girls get along so well with one another. They're friends. It's all about putting the team first with this bunch."