Prep Softball | Marion stays unbeaten with win over Herrin

Sherrard said the Wildcats simply took care of business on the home field.

"It's extremely important to play well from the start because softball is a game of momentum. And we were able to do that today."

Looking ahead to the regional championship game Friday, Sherrard was quick to the point.

"If we stay calm and play our game, we should be just fine," she said.

The Tigers scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning when Cornelius belted her second double of the game, advanced to third on a bloop double by Keel, and scored on a ground out off the bat of Hannah Bramlett.

Reuss allowed two hits in her three innings of work. She struck out six and walked one. Cam Harre worked the final two innings for the Wildcats, surrendering one run on two hits. She struck out four.

Herrin head coach Stephanie Allen said the Wildcats are a "phenomenal" team.

"You have to give them credit. Their hitters hit all the time," she said. "Their pitching and fielding are also phenomenal. They're just a fantastic team. We wish them the best of luck on Friday."

Allen said that although the Tigers did not enjoy much success this spring, she is proud of her team.

"We've struggled with our pitching, but we had some girls step up and throw - do some things that they didn't normally have to do - and we're proud of them for that."

