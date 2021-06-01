Prep Softball | Marion stays unbeaten with win over Herrin

MARION — The offense was fast and furious for the Marion Wildcats on Tuesday as they banged out 18 hits and cruised past Williamson County rival, Herrin, 20-1, in the opening round of the Class 3A Marion Softball Regional.
With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 19-0 on the season and will host the winner of Wednesday's Carbondale at Mascoutah semifinal game for the regional championship on Friday in Marion. Tentative game time is set for 4:30 p.m.
The Tigers close out their season with an overall mark of 1-14.
Marion head coach Joy Neal was pleased with her team's performance.
"We just tried our best to work quick (through a persistent rain shower) and get everybody's at bats in," Neal said. "We saw the ball well today. We hit the ball well. We had our timing down. We pitched well. Defensively, we played well. I couldn't ask for more in a regional semifinal game."
Neal said the Wildcats have performed at a high level pretty much all 19 games.
"I think we started the season out on fire at the plate and have remained consistent throughout," she said. "If we can continue to execute both at the plate and in the field, we should be OK. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes generally wins."
The Tigers received a one-out double from junior Taylor Cornelius in the top of the first, but failed to score as Whitney Keel popped out to the pitcher and Alexis Jordan struck out looking.
Marion got out of the box quickly in the bottom of the frame against Herrin hurler Cadence Tessone.
Heaven Lawrence singled. Amber Browning followed suit. After a double steal advanced the runners, Karris Rhine blasted a three-run homer. Abby Sherrard also went yard for a 4-0 lead.
Two line outs later, Presley Barnett singled and came around to score on a base hit by Megan Beach to make the score 5-0.
The Wildcats then put the game away in the second inning with seven runs crossing the plate for a 12-0 advantage.
Rhine reached on an error. Sherrard walked. Tori Evans walked. Jerzy Bittle was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Barnett walked to score another run.
Presli Karnes then replaced Tessone as pitcher for the Tigers. Karnes was greeted by a two-run single off the bat of winning pitcher Kaitlyn Reuss. Beach delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in the fifth run of the inning. Lawrence singled in a run. Browning singled and Rhine added an RBI base hit.
Marion broke loose for seven additional runs in the third inning to extend the lead to 19-0. Highlights included a solo home run by Evans and RBI hits from Reuss, Lawrence, Rhine and Sherrard.
Cornelius had to replace Karnes in the pitcher's circle after an infield single off the bat of Bittle struck Karnes' leg, forcing her to exit the game.
Sherrard said the Wildcats simply took care of business on the home field.
"It's extremely important to play well from the start because softball is a game of momentum. And we were able to do that today."
Looking ahead to the regional championship game Friday, Sherrard was quick to the point.
"If we stay calm and play our game, we should be just fine," she said.
The Tigers scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning when Cornelius belted her second double of the game, advanced to third on a bloop double by Keel, and scored on a ground out off the bat of Hannah Bramlett.
Reuss allowed two hits in her three innings of work. She struck out six and walked one. Cam Harre worked the final two innings for the Wildcats, surrendering one run on two hits. She struck out four.
Herrin head coach Stephanie Allen said the Wildcats are a "phenomenal" team.
"You have to give them credit. Their hitters hit all the time," she said. "Their pitching and fielding are also phenomenal. They're just a fantastic team. We wish them the best of luck on Friday."
Allen said that although the Tigers did not enjoy much success this spring, she is proud of her team.
"We've struggled with our pitching, but we had some girls step up and throw - do some things that they didn't normally have to do - and we're proud of them for that."