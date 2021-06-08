Prep Softball | Marissa-Coulterville upsets Goreville to advance to Class 1A Sectional title game

The Meteors tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh on the strength of a single, error and sacrifice bunt.

Meanwhile, Middendorf kept Goreville off the scoreboard the final five innings.

The junior righthander limited the Blackcats to three runs on four hits, while striking out seven. She also walked five and hit one batter.

Middendorf praised her teammates.

"They really backed me up today," she said. "Every time I came into the dugout, they were cheering me on. I couldn't have done it without their support."

Middendorf said she relied mostly on her fastball and mixed in a handful of change ups to keep the Goreville offense in check.

Pitcher of record for Goreville was Reese Ray, who surrendered six runs on eight hits. She also struck out six and walked two.

Blackcats head coach Shanna Green, while disappointed with the loss, said she was proud of her team's improvement in a short season of softball.

"It's like I told the girls in the huddle (after the game), the improvement that we made from start to finish was phenomenal. I've been fortunate to have some very talented teams the last few years, but it's not hard to coach talent. This team wasn't as talented as the ones we've had the last couple of years, but what these girls did in a short amount of time... they dug in there and fought. I'm very proud of them. We had five freshmen out on the field today. That says a lot about the future of this program."

