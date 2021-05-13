Prep Softball | McCraw lift Massac County past Murphysboro

METROPOLIS — In the city with a statue of Superman, Cali McCraw played hero with a walkoff single to defeat Murphysboro, 5-4, in extra innings on Thursday.

Massac County (10-2, 4-0) and Murphysboro (8-2, 3-1) entered the game tied for first in the SIRR Ohio conference, but a pitching duel between McCraw and Shelby Harrison went down to the wire in what can only be described as nine thrilling innings.

After surrendering a two-run home run to Murphysboro’s Karlye Happold in the third inning, McCraw got her revenge with a two-run long ball in the sixth inning to even the score at 2-2. The Lady Patriots then tacked on an extra run in the sixth after Claire Bremer scored Macy Pierce on an RBI double to put their lead at 3-2.

When it seemed like a storybook ending for Massac County to get the lead late with McCraw ready to close the game out in the seventh, Murphysboro’s Shelby Cook launched a solo home run off of McCraw to send the game into extras tied at 3-3.

Two innings later, Cook led off the ninth with a double followed by Happold, two batters later, sending a hard-hit ground ball to Massac County second baseman Kaylee Batha. The senior got her glove down, but Happold put enough power on the ball to bounce it off the end of Batha’s glove to score Cook and move ahead by one run.