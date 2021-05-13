Prep Softball | McCraw lift Massac County past Murphysboro

METROPOLIS — In the city with a statue of Superman, Cali McCraw played hero with a walkoff single to defeat Murphysboro, 5-4, in extra innings on Thursday.
Massac County (10-2, 4-0) and Murphysboro (8-2, 3-1) entered the game tied for first in the SIRR Ohio conference, but a pitching duel between McCraw and Shelby Harrison went down to the wire in what can only be described as nine thrilling innings.
After surrendering a two-run home run to Murphysboro’s Karlye Happold in the third inning, McCraw got her revenge with a two-run long ball in the sixth inning to even the score at 2-2. The Lady Patriots then tacked on an extra run in the sixth after Claire Bremer scored Macy Pierce on an RBI double to put their lead at 3-2.
When it seemed like a storybook ending for Massac County to get the lead late with McCraw ready to close the game out in the seventh, Murphysboro’s Shelby Cook launched a solo home run off of McCraw to send the game into extras tied at 3-3.
Two innings later, Cook led off the ninth with a double followed by Happold, two batters later, sending a hard-hit ground ball to Massac County second baseman Kaylee Batha. The senior got her glove down, but Happold put enough power on the ball to bounce it off the end of Batha’s glove to score Cook and move ahead by one run.
Murphysboro took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth with a win in sight, but a leadoff double by Jenna Bunting gave the Lady Patriots the momentum they needed. Freshman Larkin Korte followed Bunting with a bloop single down the right field line to score Bunting from second and give Massac County a chance to break the 4-4 tie.
A Sophie Bormann sacrifice bunt then advanced Korte to second with one out in the ninth. Murphysboro coach Kim Brown then opted to intentionally walk Emma Austin out of the leadoff spot before Batha redeemed herself by laying down what should have been a sacrifice bunt, but the senior beat the throw at first to load the bases and set McCraw up for the game-winning walk off.
After fouling Harrison's first pitch, McCraw sent a line drive to the right field gap that scored Korte and sent the Lady Patriots home with a first place lead in the conference.
“It felt really good to come through for my team, especially when they had my back throughout the whole game,” said the 6-foot-3 McCraw. “I just felt like I had to work hard for them like they worked hard for me.”
McCraw logged a complete game in MLB standards, finishing with nine strikeouts, three walks and five runs earned on 158 pitches that never lacked velocity. She also finished 3-for-5 at the plate with the home run and three RBI’s while Massac County finished with 11 hits as a team.
Five different batters scored runs for the Lady Patriots while Cook did a ton of damage for Murphysboro, finishing 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, one single, one walk and three runs scored.
McCraw knew coming in that Cook and Happold were the two Murphysboro bats she needed to keep in check, but she managed to keep Happold hitless after her third inning home run.
“You see those two over Twitter with their career home runs; I knew they were going to get one home run at least off of me,” McCraw said. “I’m kind of used to it because sometimes my pitching supplies power for the batters, so if it hits the sweet spot it’s going, but I just focused on the next batter.”
Harrison picked up the loss for Murphysboro after striking out three batters through nine innings. The senior allowed five runs after the sixth inning which was a change of pace after working her way through the third, fourth and fifth innings on 26 total pitches.
“The girls were pumped and wanted to win; I knew they could do it,” said Massac County coach Molly Hargrove. “Cali came to win and she put it all on the line, but all of the seniors played good.
“Murphysboro’s hitting and pitching is a force to be reckoned with.”
Both sides will have a rematch game on May 25 after their May 3 game was postponed.
