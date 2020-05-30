Prep Softball | McCraw, Woodrome paint corners, canvases

Sessions with a private pitching coach in the offseason improved her mechanics greatly. McCraw removed a leg slap from her delivery, used her legs more and added even more speed to her pitches. Her height, strength and velocity have earned her interest from Southeastern Conference programs.

But with no softball this spring, McCraw used her second passion to ease the pain. Like Woodrome, she drew on the example of a parent. In this case, it was McCraw’s father.

“He’s really good at art, although you wouldn’t think it since he’s about 6-8,” she said. “He inspired me. The first painting I did was probably in kindergarten.”

McGraw has sold a couple of her efforts, the first one a sculpture she made out of paper during a contest in St. Louis that fetched $100. Another one was a glitter portrait she produced for a company in Metropolis.

But the Swift portrait, which she created in March, was her most meaningful. Not only is McCraw a huge fan — “I can tell you anything about her,” she says — but it was for a class project in which her teacher instructed students to think outside the box.

McCraw heard better news later this week: Starting on Sunday, she can test her cleaner, better delivery in the circle.

“Our travel ball team plays in Eddyville, Kentucky,” she said. “You don’t know how excited I am about that. It’s amazing how easy it is to throw hard when you don’t have to throw as hard.”

