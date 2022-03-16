Prep Softball | Murphysboro gets win over Vienna

VIENNA — The Murphysboro softball team put up eight runs in the first inning Wednesday night against the Vienna Eagles and for most of the following six innings, it looked like that would be enough. But the Red Devils went ahead and added nine more to earn their first win of the year, 17-8.

The win came after two straight losses to open the season for the Red Devils – games they had leads in late.

“We started off strong – came out in the first inning and put up a bunch of runs. We’ve had games where we played strong for the first five or six innings and then we just didn’t finish,” manager Kim Cook said. “When this team learns how to finish, it’s going to be fun.”

That first loss was against Triad and the second came to Trico, both strong teams. So while the losses aren’t bad, per se, they still sting for Cook and the rest of the Red Devils. Getting the win Wednesday takes a little bit of that early season pressure off of them.

“We’ve had a tough schedule so far. I think there’s going to be some relief. We know we have a good team,” Cook said. “Today, you could see that pressure to finish this one. It’s done, finished, we’ve got our first win. We’ve got a big game tomorrow against Rock Island, another big school so it’s not getting any easier and then we follow up against Marion. We may struggle the first two weeks of the season but I think that’ll make us better in the long run and come conference time, we’ll be ready to play.”

That pressure wasn’t there at the start as Murphysboro jumped on Vienna pitcher Emmy Vinson early.

After Shelby Cook popped out to shortstop Ayva Rush, the next six Red Devils reached base and all eventually came around to score. The inning was highlighted when Cook came to the plate again with the bases loaded and smacked a three-run triple into right field.

Vienna answered back with two runs of its own when Alexis Goddard singled to open the home half of the inning and was driven home by Maddie Thornton. Thornton would be knocked in by Vinson later in the inning.

It didn’t get any easier for the Eagles as Marteena Clover opened the second inning with a massive bomb to left field for her first home run of the year. In the following inning, Cook hit what she thought was her second homer of the year – a two run shot that bounced off an unfortunate parked car – but Vienna appealed at third base and the senior was ruled out, making it the loudest RBI double of her career.

“She's our leadoff hitter because she’s our most consistent. She might hit a hard single or she can lead us off with a home run,” coach Cook said. “She lasered that ball – it almost hit that car dead on. She’s never missed a base in her life so…she’ll be thinking of that one for a while.”

While the Red Devils are all smiles after the win and subsequent victory trip to McDonald’s, there’s still some things to tidy up. Coach Cook joked that her team could’ve done her a favor and ended it early – although a lot of the credit there goes to the Vienna girls who didn’t stop battling and put up three runs in the sixth that could’ve been the final inning. Still, Cook is excited about what this team can look like when all the pieces come into place.

“We’re still trying to find our magic – we’re looking for that right piece in the infield. We have a strong core and we’re still looking for that last piece to add to it and when we find it, it’s going to be a good, tight infield,” she said. “We’ve got a good outfield, good hitting and our pitching has been strong. We just have to work on walking too many people and throwing too many pitches.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0