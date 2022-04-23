Prep Softball | Murphysboro tops Nashville, Mount Vernon and the wind

NASHVILLE – The wind was blowing hard during the first two games of the Nashville Invitational Tournament that it boarded on comical. The two flags in left field were practically straight out from opening pitch of the first game through the final out of the second game, but you didn’t need them to tell you the wind was blowing hard – as the trees were bending and paper, leaves and seemingly anything not nailed down could be seen blowing away all morning long.

It was against that backdrop that Nashville and Murphysboro both were able to take down Mount Vernon with finals of 5-2.

The Hornettes opened the tournament and pitcher Keeghan Renth almost pitched a no-hitter. After retiring the first eight batters she saw in order, a fielding error and a walk ended hopes of a perfect game, but the no-hitter was still in tact heading into the sixth and ultimately final inning. But KJ Irwin ended both the no-hit bid and the shutout by sending a ball over the right field wall for a two-run homer.

Hornettes coach Shaun Renth – Keeghan’s father – had confidence in his daughter to fight through that adversity as she stared down the final two batters with runners on second and third.

“She doesn’t get rattled by a lot. She threw against Carterville the other night and that’s a pretty good team. She kept her cool. When they’re younger like that, I think they need experiences like that to prepare you for close games,” he said. “(Second baseman) Lauren Rapp made a great play to her right earlier in that inning. After she walked somebody, I went out to remind her to pitch to contact and get outs – just to refocus.”

What made Renth’s almost no-hitter especially unlikely was that she only struck out two batters. With the wind blowing the way it was, she relied on her defense all game – including six outs recorded on balls hit in the air.

“I can’t say enough about the way Keeghan threw the ball today and our defense. She threw the ball well and the defense was solid behind her,” coach Renth said. “When you’ve got a girl who pitches to contact, the defense has to back her up and I feel like they did a really good job of that.”

While the defense was sparkling behind Renth, the offense wasn’t too shabby, either.

Lilly Redman got her first varsity home run and received a huge ovation from her teammates as she rounded third and crossed home. Emma Paszkiewicz took a two-strike pitch up the middle for an RBI single in the fourth inning to drive in Jordan Donato – who went 3-3 at the plate. Taylor Birkner, in her first varsity at bat, smacked an RBI double in the fifth to plate Korbi Rhine.

Mount Vernon pitcher Jacie Dees had a strong outing despite surrendering four runs. She struck out six Hornettes on the day, but Nashville was able to pick its spots and find ways to bring runs home.

“I thought in the first inning, she was a little wild. We had a game like that earlier in the season against Carbondale where the pitcher was wild early and then settled in,” Renth said. “So, we reminded the girls of that game – she was wild in the first and this could be the same thing and she did. We played some great small ball.”

The Rams didn’t have long to lick their wounds as Murphysboro moved into Nashville’s dugout for game two of the tournament. Shelby Cook started things off with a single and the next two batters – Malorie Gill and Sarah Cook reached on fielder’s choices that resulted in the lead runner being thrown out. Sarah Cook was driven in by a Taby Young double to get the early lead for the Red Devils. The Rams tied it up in the second inning when Murphysboro committed three errors in the inning, allowing Emily Hayes to come around and score.

“We made a few mistakes, had some errors in the field. Now, to their credit, they had some girls who hit the ball really, really hard,” Murphysboro coach Kim Cook said. “So, they put the ball in play and we made a few mistakes. If we clean that up, we play a bit of a better game, but I’m satisfied with the win.”

Coach Cook said the message was just to put that inning in the past and focus on having good at bats in the third inning, which they did starting with Shelby Cook’s solo home run to take the lead back. The Red Devils would eventually plate two more runs that inning to take control of the game.

“We put up five runs, which was enough. I’d like to have seen us put up a little bit more – we had some opportunities that we just didn’t get the timely hit,” Cook said. “But we had some girls who put the ball in play who’d been struggling. So it’s a good day for them and good to let them see a lot of pitches.”

Murphysboro and Nashville faced off immediately following the Red Devils’ win over Mount Vernon and the Red Devils’ bats came alive, winning 9-1 to advance to the championship game against Breese Central.

