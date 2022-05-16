Prep Softball | Murphysboro's high-powered offense leads the way to the postseason

The Murphysboro softball team has been making it hard on opposing defenses all year long.

While the Red Devils opened and closed the regular season on two-game losing streaks, what they were able to do in between those four games was impressive. Murphysboro enters the postseason with a 21-14 record, and went 8-2 to finish atop their conference, meeting its two preseason goals. That regular season success has set them up well for its postseason goal of a regional title as the Red Devils are the two-seed in their sub-sectional draw. And it’s been a high-powered offense that’s led the way.

As a team, the numbers are impressive – Murphysboro slashes (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) .362/.427/.537 – all several points above the national average. They’ve hit 26 home runs as a team off the bats of seven different players, have scored 260 runs and hit 81 doubles and eight triples.

But while the team numbers are great, the numbers just from the first five hitters are even better.

“Every hitter we have could be a leadoff, two-hitter, three-hitter, four-hitter – everyone in the top five,” head coach Kim Cook said about her lineup. “And on their travel ball teams, that may be where they bat. For this team, normally a player like Shelby (Cook) isn’t in the leadoff spot. It makes it fun when you have that kind of power.”

Leadoff hitter Shelby Cook sets the tone. Her nine homers this year have added to her own career record for Murphysboro and she’s driven in 34 runs and is slashing .548/.610/.991. Malorie Gill has the pleasure of hitting behind her and has amassed 31 RBI along with three homers and a slash line of .467/.496/.700. Sophomore Sarah Cook (the only underclassmen at the top of the order) has 44 RBI, two homers and a slash line of .462/.519/.680. Tabby Young has knocked six out of the park and driven in 51 runs while slashing .481/.537/.811 out of the cleanup spot. And once you get through that gauntlet, Ellee Doerr, while not having as much power as the four hitters above her, still slashes .358/.419/.405.

“Our one through five hitters, especially, are strong,” coach Cook said. “We do have a little drop off after that, but for the most part, even those hitters have had times where they’ve come through and have had big hits, too…First inning, you have to throw to at least five batters and after that, if you pitch around them, they get on base and we’re rolling it back around to the top.”

If you’re lucky enough to keep the top of the order at first base, too bad because Shelby Cook has a team-high 21 stolen bases followed by her younger sister’s 15 and Gill’s 11.

All of that adds up to a team who’s putting pressure on opposing defenses and opposing offenses as well. After Du Quoin lost 15-4 to Murphysboro, head coach Jason James admitted that against a team with as much firepower as the Red Devils, you have to score early and often just to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, Young serves as the team’s pitcher and she can’t help but smile when she thinks about the run-support she gets.

All of that has added up to make a team that’s confident and having fun – a scary combination for teams who will put their seasons on the line against Murphysboro.

“At the beginning of the season, we were a little worried because we only had two freshman show up so we were really just stuck to 12 girls – nine play so that’s only three subs. That was a little stressful at the beginning but we really clicked after the first few games,” Gill explained. “Our lineup is incredible, our defense is amazing – we struggle sometimes but most of the times we kick butt and come out and get stuff done.”

“It’s really fun,” Shelby Cook added, a bit more reserved. “I’ve really enjoyed this team – it’s been a really fun year and I’m just excited to see what comes in the postseason.”

There hasn’t been a lot of mistakes to look back on for the Red Devils (and especially for Shelby Cook) this year, which means that the few missteps they’ve had can be looked back with laughter now. “Missteps” is quite literal in Cook’s case as she should have 10 home runs this year, but missed third base on her home run trot at Vienna in the Red Devils’ first win.

“I’ve made a point afterward to make sure I touch every base (since then),” she joked.

But Cook has been a dynamo for the Red Devils and instantly puts pressure on the opposing pitcher.

“I feel like I start the game off and if I get on base it just gives everyone that confidence and we all just roll from there,” she said. “That just gives me that confidence that if I get on, we’re going to get more girls on and we’re going to score.”

After hitting a two-run bloop double against Du Quoin, she shrugged at coach Cook as if to say “it wasn’t pretty but it worked.” Kim, her mother, noted that sometimes, because of the power the senior has, those bloop hits are an effective counter to a deep-playing defense.

“I mean, when you’re hitting them off the fence and they’re playing you to the fence so you fly out, it’s frustrating,” she said. “Sometimes you have those little flares that make up for those balls you hit well and they catch.”

But also noted that, as good as Shelby is on the field, she’s an even better teammate in the dugout.

“She could have the worst game and still there for her teammates,” she said. “When you have a leadoff hitter who can drop a bunt down and beat it out or hit the ball over the fence or get on base and steal every time, it just makes the girls behind her have that much more confidence.”

Murphysboro won’t know who it’s Tuesday opponent is until after Monday’s Sparta at Benton game concludes – such is the advantage of the top seed in the Nashville Regional. But there’s not a lot of teams that are making the Red Devils nervous this year.

“If everybody’s on their A-game, 10 out of 10 – we can beat amazing teams,” Gill said. “If we’re on our A-game, I think we can really compete with the big dogs up there even though we’re such a small town and a small school.”

“I mean, I think we have a better shot to run for state this year than we have in a while,” Sarah Cook added. “We’ve been up there with good teams, we’ve beaten good teams.”

And a lot of that is because of how they swing the bats.

“For the past couple of years, we’ve had a high-powered offense. It’s going to fall off when we lose these five seniors and we’re going to need some underclassmen to step up,” coach Cook said. “But this has got to be one of the best offenses in Southern Illinois.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0