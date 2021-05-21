Prep Softball | Nashville rallies late to defeat Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Nashville capped off a busy week with a 9-5 victory against the host Lady Panthers at Greg Hale Field on Friday.
Senior Whitley Hunter led the Hornettes (14-3, 5-2) with a 3-for-3 batting line that finished a single shy of completing the cycle. Hunter scratched off a home run in the first inning and a triple in the third, but was intentionally walked on her final at-bat in the sixth to keep the Lady Panthers’ (12-7, 6-2) chances at a comeback alive.
“I saw it coming,” Hunter said of Pinckneyville’s coach Alan Engelhardt issuing the intentional walk. “I didn’t think he was going to do it but he did and it’s all good. We still won and it says a lot about us to come back and beat them.”
Hunter got some help hitting fourth in the lineup when Josie Woodrome, Nashville’s three hole hitter, gave her teammate advice on where Pinckneyville pitcher Addie Waggoner was locating her fastball. Hunter only needed two pitches to send a two-run home run over the center field fence to put the Hornettes ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
“She just told me where she was throwing her pitches and I hopped on the first one I liked,” Hunter said.
“I don’t know what Josie saw, but we talk about making sure you’re talking to your teammates if you see something the pitcher is doing,” said Nashville coach Shaun Renth. “I’m sure they communicated and that’s a part of it; you’ve got to play for your teammates and Josie is another senior leader for us.”
Woodrome earned the win pitching for Nashville once she settled in after Pinckneyville put three runs on the board in the third inning after Taylor Kurtz scored a run in the first inning to take a 4-2 lead. The Lady Panthers batted all nine hitters in the third, led by Megan Engelhardt scoring on a Zoey Kellerman single before Chloe Eisenhauer roped a two-run single to score Kellerman and Ava Adcock.
The score then stuck at 4-2 before Nashville struck two runs in the fifth inning after Woodrome scored on a wild pitch and Hunter doubled and scored on a Jill Kuhl ground out to knot the score at 4-4.
Nashville led off the sixth inning with a single by Emme Paszkiewicz that sparked a five-run surge. This time it was the Hornettes’ turn to bat through the order, and the biggest play came on a successful Cayla Krueger bunt out of the nine hole that turned into Paszkiewicz scoring after Waggoner overthrew first baseman Deja Jankel after fielding the bunt.
The game then snowballed for Pinckneyville once Nashville tacked on four more runs and capped it off with a Colleen Jahnke two-run double that extended the Hornettes’ lead to 9-4. The Lady Panthers tacked on a run in the sixth after Adcock scored Taylor Kurtz on an RBI single, but the deficit had grown too large to overcome Woodrome’s momentum in the pitching circle.
“This game speaks a lot to how we’ve grown since the first time we played them,” Renth said of Pinckneyville’s 8-4 win over Nashville on May 10. “Alan does a really good job with them; they’re a really good ballclub and really young too, and it’s one of those things where I don’t feel like we’re ever out of a game.”
Woodrome finished with 11 strikeouts after allowing nine hits and two walks. She outdueled Waggoner, who took the loss for Pinckneyville despite finishing with 13 strikeouts after allowing 12 hits and two walks.
“It starts with our mistakes,” Engelhardt said. “This is where the learning comes in for our younger group, and if you take anything from this game it’s that we can’t let it snowball. You can’t give a good team free bases because it completely changes the game once you’re down five runs.
“We’re still in the conference hunt; we have to take care of business against Carterville on Monday and then try to get a three-way share.”
Carterville currently leads the SIRR Mississippi Division with a 7-1 record while Pinckneyville remains in second now at 6-2.
The win for Nashville improves its conference record to 4-2 as the Hornettes prepare to face Centralia in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.
