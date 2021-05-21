Prep Softball | Nashville rallies late to defeat Pinckneyville

Woodrome earned the win pitching for Nashville once she settled in after Pinckneyville put three runs on the board in the third inning after Taylor Kurtz scored a run in the first inning to take a 4-2 lead. The Lady Panthers batted all nine hitters in the third, led by Megan Engelhardt scoring on a Zoey Kellerman single before Chloe Eisenhauer roped a two-run single to score Kellerman and Ava Adcock.

The score then stuck at 4-2 before Nashville struck two runs in the fifth inning after Woodrome scored on a wild pitch and Hunter doubled and scored on a Jill Kuhl ground out to knot the score at 4-4.

Nashville led off the sixth inning with a single by Emme Paszkiewicz that sparked a five-run surge. This time it was the Hornettes’ turn to bat through the order, and the biggest play came on a successful Cayla Krueger bunt out of the nine hole that turned into Paszkiewicz scoring after Waggoner overthrew first baseman Deja Jankel after fielding the bunt.

The game then snowballed for Pinckneyville once Nashville tacked on four more runs and capped it off with a Colleen Jahnke two-run double that extended the Hornettes’ lead to 9-4. The Lady Panthers tacked on a run in the sixth after Adcock scored Taylor Kurtz on an RBI single, but the deficit had grown too large to overcome Woodrome’s momentum in the pitching circle.