Prep Softball | Pasquino leads Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher past Marion

ZEIGLER — There's a new force to reckon with in prep softball this spring in Southern Illinois. It's the Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher Tornadoes.

Sophomore righthander Hayley Pasquino tossed a seven-inning gem Thursday for the Tornadoes, shutting out hard-hitting Marion, 5-0, in nonconference action.

The Tornadoes improve to 3-0 on the young season while the Wildcats slide to 2-1.

In recording the complete-game shutout, Pasquino held Marion to only one hit - a sixth-inning double off the bat of senior first baseman Abby Sherrard. Pasquino struck out seven, walked five and hit one batter.

In short, every time she pitched into trouble, she pitched her way out.

Pasquino said she knew she had to push herself hard to beat a team the caliber of the Wildcats, a South Seven Conference power.

"I throw a fastball, change up, riseball and curve and my change up was my best pitch today," she said. "I think today was one of my better performances."

Pasquino complimented her teammates for putting five runs on the board to support her. Not that she needed that much help.

"I think we're going to be a really good team this spring," Pasquino said. "A lot of people just think of us as a small school, but I think we're showing them that we're more than that. I think we're going to make it far (in the postseason)."

Hayley's father, Anthony Pasquino, is the ZRC first-year head coach. He couldn't wipe the smile off his face after the game.

"That felt really good," he said. "That's something that we've looked at since last year. We knew Marion was an offensive powerhouse. We knew we had to pitch well and play well defensively today to have a chance to beat them. It also helped that we had some timely hits and good bunts."

The elder Pasquino took a minute to boast about his daughter's performance.

"I'm pretty proud," he said. "Hayley's usually even keel out there. She goes about her game the same way each time out - head down and keeps digging. She and the entire team did a great job today. They deserved this win."

Wildcats head coach Joy Neal broke down the loss.

"Our bats weren't what they usually are today. We started out flat," she said. "She (Pasquino) had a little bit of speed on her pitches and she was able to place an inside pitch and throw in a change here and there. It was a good job of mixing it up. Our kids didn't make the adjustments, so hat's off to her."

Neal said she is confident her team will bounce back Saturday when it plays host to Belleville East. Game time is set for 11 a.m.

After a scoreless first inning, the Tornadoes got on the board in the bottom of the second. Junior McKensie Jackson led off with a single to centerfield. She advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and came around to score on a safety squeeze bunt from senior Courtney Parke.

ZRC would chase Marion sophomore starter Brooklyn Mezo from the game in the third inning.

After Reagan Gilbert reached on an infield single, she tried to catch the Marion defense sleeping by breaking for second, but was thrown out (first to short). Shelby Grove then reached on an error. Lainey Morris walked, leaving runners at first and second with one out. Skylar Hudson flew out to center for the second out, but Jackson followed with an RBI single, driving in Grove to make the score 2-0. Hanna Burzynski then belted a two-run double into right centerfield for a 4-0 lead.

Camryn Harre relieved Mezo and retired Pasquino on a flyout to center to end the inning. But the damage had been done.

The Tornadoes tacked on an insurance run against Harre in the bottom of the fifth when Morris singled, advanced to second on a hit by Hudson and scored on an RBI single by Jackson.

Marion never had a runner reach third base the entire game. The best scoring opportunity for the Wildcats came in the top of the seventh.

Tally Cockburn led off with a double to right center. She would soon be stranded there, however, as Pasquino struck out Maecee Coleman looking, got Makenzie Nicholson to tap out to the pitcher, and finished the game with a strike out of pinch hitter Lana Crannick.

Marion stranded runners in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. And it didn't hurt that ZRC's defense was spot on with shortstop Morris making a dazzling dive to her right and throwing out Presley Barnett from her knees in the sixth inning.

