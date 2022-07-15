Prep Softball Player of the Year | Amayah Doyle stands above the rest

There is no shortage of softball talent in Southern Illinois. But among an exceptionally deep and talented field, Carterville sophomore Amayah Doyle stands above the rest.

It doesn’t take long watching the Lions play to notice the exceptional talent that the third baseman has. But what an opposing fan might not notice is the work that she’s put into her game to not just be the best softball player in Southern Illinois, but to continue to elevate her game.

“She gets hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of reps a week and she doesn’t take one rep off and you can see it in her play. It transfers over to the field,” Carterville head coach Will Capie said. “Just being able to watch her work every day isn’t something we take for granted.”

That work paid off in a big was as Doyle led the Lions in almost every offensive category, with an eye popping slash line (batting average/on base percentage/slugging percentage) of .587/.690/1.424. She went yard 18 times, drove in 54 runs out of the lead off spot, had 13 doubles and five triples and scored 62 times. She also displays a plate discipline far beyond her years, drawing 31 walks (some of which were intentional because of the threat of her bat) while only striking out six times.

“Even though teams tried to pitch around her sometimes, her discipline at the plate, for a young player, was that of a star,” Capie said. “She never expanded her zone, chased pitches. That’s something that can sometimes trip up a young player and she never did that.”

Knowing the threat she posed at the plate, Doyle knew she wasn’t going to get many pitches to hit, if any, which is why she approached each at bat looking for her pitch and never failing to attack it.

“My mindset up to bat is offensive. I’m trying to attack the ball but if it’s not in my zone, I let it go,” she said. “I never go up there with the approach that they won’t pitch me because then I won’t be ready for the one pitch I get. So I’m going up there attacking them. I’m not backing off.”

And if teams did try to pitch around her with either an intentional walk or simply throwing her no strikes, she also led the Lions with 24 stolen bases.

“If you walk her, she’s going to take second base,” Capie said with a smile. “She’s a power-speed kid and that combination is rare.”

Capie could tell he had a special player last year, when Doyle walked into his program as a freshman. Even in the condensed season, he knew her presence (as well as the rest of the talented freshmen she came in with) immediately made everybody else in the state take notice.

“People thought we’d be good in a couple of years, but when she and the rest of that group came in and combined with the current junior class, they were a force,” he said. “It showed people that Carterville is going to be a force to be reckoned with for the next few years.”

It was Carterville’s first home game of the year that he knew Doyle was in for a special season when, dealing with cold weather and heavy wind blowing in, she smashed a home run deep into left field.

Even still, Doyle doesn’t let herself ever be satisfied with where she is. All summer long, she’s been traveling the country playing in travel tournament and attending college camps – including at some prominent programs hoping to court the star to their school after her days as a Lion are over.

“I’ve always been taught to just stay humble and know that there’s more. I do believe in celebrating success. It’s important to celebrate success and those moments you have. But after it’s over, it’s done and it’s work time,” she said.

When she got the news that she had been named The Southern Illinoisan's Softball Player of the Year, she allowed herself to celebrate a little bit at night, but she had a game at eight in the morning the next day, so she had to get her rest.

That’s been the summer for Doyle and her teammates – having some fun, but also keeping their eyes on the prize, especially after this year ended earlier than they’d have liked. For Doyle, it’s all about setting goals and smashing her own expectations.

“When I’m getting better, it just raises those expectations for myself. I’m trying to see myself grow and that doesn’t have to be physically. It can be mentally,” she said. “This summer, I’ve been working mentally with softball – working through adversity and different situations that can help me.”

For Capie, that’s a dream come true as he doesn’t have to do much to motivate his top player, and as such, he doesn’t have to do much to motivate the rest of his team either.

“For somebody as successful as she is and has been and is going to be, she accepts coaching and will try different things and try day in and day out to bring 100 percent to every practice and every rep and that’s awesome,” he said. “Then everybody else sees that and follows suit… Those types of players don’t come around often.

For Doyle, she knows that her teammates will be coming in with the same laser focus as her when next spring rolls around and she has pretty high expectations for herself and the Lions.

“Better than ever. I’m excited and ready. Every single girl knows we didn’t end the way we should have,” she said. “We’re all coming back with something more to give. We all have good chemistry because we’ve been playing together since junior high. So we’re ready to get it, together, and have some fun while we do it.”

Rounding out the field

Behind the scenes, whittling down the candidates for Softball Player of the Year was almost impossible. The final number was seven, including Doyle, but you could build an All-Star team of the players left off and that team could have challenged for a state title.

Elverado’s Morgan Bernardini was the player with the most pedigree and definitely backed up that reputation with a strong year in the field, at the plate and in the circle for the Falcons. She slashed .582/.649/1.197 with nine homers and 43 RBI. With the ball in her hand, she boasted a 16-6 record with 191 strikeouts and a 3.13 ERA. She also recorded a perfect game.

Trico’s Josie Wettig put in a strong campaign for the Pioneers, hitting .468 with 12 doubles and six homers while driving in 40 runs. But a lot of her contribution came in the circle where she achieved an insane 0.89 ERA with 215 strikeouts and a 17-2 record en route to being named the Black Diamond West MVP.

Murphysboro’s Shelby Cook set the single season home run record for the Red Devils with 10 and added to her career mark, not counting a would-be homer early in the year against Vienna where she missed third base on the trot. She ended the year with a .556/.611/1.007 slash with 36 RBI and 21 additional extra base hits. She also swiped 21 bags.

Marion had two strong contenders in Karris Rhine and Abbi Sherard. Sherard slashed .480/.518/.882 with 10 homers and 60 RBI, including a clutch home run in the regional final against Carbondale. Rhine slashed .459/.542/1.090 with 16 bombs and 43 RBI.

Goreville catcher Abby King slashed .457/.533/.912 while playing exceptional defense behind the plate for the Blackcats. She hit seven long balls and 12 doubles while driving in 22 runs from the leadoff slot.

While Doyle took home POTY honors, you could make a good argument for any of the above mentioned girls and several others as well.