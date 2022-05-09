Prep Softball | Red Devils strike early, often in five-inning win at Du Quoin

DU QUOIN – The only things hotter than the mid-80s temperatures on Du Quoin’s softball field Monday afternoon were the bats for Murphysboro as the Red Devils jumped ahead early and never relented for a 15-4 win.

Shelby Cook singled, and was driven in by a Malorie Gill double to start the game off for Murphysboro. Sarah Cook drew a walk and Taby Young drove in Gill with a single and Ayla Smith drove in the younger Cook before Kealey Cheatham smacked a two-run double to give Murphysboro a 5-0 lead as the Red Devils batted around before Du Quoin ever took its turn at the plate.

Murphysboro scored in every inning – putting up five in the first and third, and one in the second and fourth. They also put up three in the fifth and final frame.

“We came out today and our objective was to try to score every inning, to be disciplined at the plate and we did that, for the most part,” Murphysboro coach Kim Cook said after the game. “We did score every inning and we kept it to a five-inning game, which we wanted to do.”

Du Quoin coach Jason James knew his team was going to be fighting an uphill climb against the potent Murphysboro offense.

“You know you have to score a lot and often,” he said with a chuckle. “Our biggest thing is trying to get out of that first inning and seeing where you’re at against those good teams. Most of the time, those teams are putting up four or five on us in that first inning and it can get out of hand a little bit. You go in with the approach that you’ve got to outhit them and outscore them if you want to win the ball game because two or three runs won’t cut it.”

Young looked good in the circle for the Red Devils through three innings, but ran into some trouble in the fourth – surrendering two runs on three hits and taking a ball off her pitching hand. That would be it for Young as Smith came in for the fifth frame to close the door on a five-inning outing. That looked to be in doubt after Ellie Searby smoked a two-run homer and Makaily Hicks roped a two-out double.

“That’s what’s good about them – they don’t give in and they play until the final out and then hopefully we can get a comeback rolling or something along that route,” James said about his team. “We dug a hole a little bit too early and just couldn’t climb back into it. You’ll have a tough time doing that against a team who hits like that.”

“Du Quoin is a very well-coached team, every year,” Cook said in praise of the Indians. “It doesn’t matter what players he has, you always know it’s going to be a good game because they’re well-coached and are always going to do the basic things very well.”

As the Red Devils set sights on a deep postseason run, games like Monday’s are signs that the team is moving in the right direction. Sitting at 18-12 after the win – and Cook says they should already be at 20 wins because she feels they “gave some games away” – the confidence is high for Murphysboro.

“If we can come out and score every inning, we can beat any team. If we can stay disciplined at the plate, I know we can compete with any team,” Cook said. “We have to clean up a few things in the field – we seem to have these little lapses where we’ll have some dropped fly balls or booted balls, but if they clean all that up, I’m confident we can play with anybody.”

Murphysboro is off Tuesday but then close out the season with three straight games – Wednesday hosting Centralia, Thursday hosting Carbondale and a conference road game at Benton on Friday.

Du Quoin (12-15), meanwhile, gets no rest – traveling to Herrin Tuesday, hosting Carlyle Wednesday, at Ziegler-Royalton Thursday and at Harrisburg Friday.

