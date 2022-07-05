Prep Softball | Rent One Park turns the lights on for SI Select All-Star Game

MARION – The disappointment of the June 21 darkness-shortened Southern Illinois Select All-Star Softball Game was still very apparent in the sweat-soaked crowd that filed into Rent One Park for the make-up game on July 5. The first iteration of the game was stopped in the fifth inning when the park’s new lights didn’t turn on. So in the fourth inning, when the sun started to set and the lights illuminated the field, an exaggerated, but still very sincere cheer erupted from players, coaches and fans alike.

“It’s just that simple – circumstances that weren’t revealed,” Drew Franklin, head coach of Trico and the Black Team said before Tuesday’s rematch. “Things happen. Now they’re making good on it and it’s a good time to come back out, redo the whole thing.”

The White Team was leading 5-4 when the lights went out (or at least failed to come on) in Marion and, while Lisa Cuoci, a member of the executive committee of the game, is quick to point out they didn’t officially declare a winner of that game, it was something still on the mind of the Black Team.

“Hopefully it drives them that they want to come back and come out on the right end,” Franklin said before the game. “They’re all competitors and I guarantee none of these girls have ever walked onto the field saying they want to lose. They’re all going to be doing their best and hopefully it comes out how we want.”

Anna-Jonesboro’s Payton Seip, a member of the Black Team, agreed.

“I want to come out, jump on them right off the gate and win this ballgame tonight.”

Elverado senior Morgan Bernardini proved that mentality in the first inning when she went yard to open the scoring up. The Black Team would go on to score three that inning and would win 11-6.

But even without the extra competitive juices, everyone was mostly just happy to be getting a second chance at the game.

“This is something we wanted to do to showcase the student-athletes,” Cuoci said. “It’s not something that’s been available for the girls in the area so it’s really special for the girls and for Southern Illinois softball. We’re excited for the opportunity to reboot.”

Goreville and White Team head coach Shanna Green agreed.

“It’s for sure important to these girls. They were all really disappointed that it got cut short and now the ones who aren’t going to get to play tonight because they’re with their travel teams or whatever are pretty disappointed, too,” she said. “At least we got to get this group back together that’s still here.”

But there were also girls who weren’t able to play in the first match-up who were able to in the rematch like Marion’s Karris Rhine, who stole home in the fourth inning, and Green’s own player, Abby King.

“I’m very lucky they’re doing this again. I’m just happy I can be here this time.”

One of the biggest questions coming out of the first version of this game was whether they’d play a full nine-inning game or just pick up from the fifth inning. Everyone involved was happy that they decided to play the full nine.

“Nobody wants to come back and just play two or three innings. We didn’t want to come up the first time and just play five, but things happened,” Franklin said. “So now we’re getting to play the full game and show their talents.”

And it isn’t just the full game that is a make-good, either, as Rent One Park waived the admission fee and offered a second $1,000 scholarship – Seip won the first one last game with a perfect ball roll from the outfield.

“Rent one is definitely making it right for us and for the girls, for sure,” Cuoci said.

Even though the SI Select Game isn’t exclusively for seniors, there was still a bunch of girls who thought they played their final high school game on June 21. For those who returned, Tuesday was just one more chance to get a game in. And for King, who missed that first go around, it’s a chance for her to play for her high school coach, Shanna Green, one more time.

“I’m ready to play. It’s going to be kind of sentimental,” she said. “I’m ready for the next chapter, but I’m excited to play here one more time under Shanna.”

While Green doesn’t mind having bragging rights over her conference coaching rival Franklin, she also knows that 5-4 isn’t as decisive as some of these games have gone, which speaks to the depth of talent Southern Illinois currently enjoys.

“That was the first time in the last couple of times we’ve done this that it was that close – usually one team scores a huge amount of runs. It was an exciting game and hopefully this one will be exciting too. We both still have our pitching, so it should be okay,” she said. “There are so many more out there who are quite capable of playing at this level. You know, Southern Illinois has some good softball. Let’s just say that.”

