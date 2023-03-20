Last year was one of the best seasons during the 11 years Joy Martin Neal has been the head coach at Marion with 28 wins, its seventh straight conference title and second straight regional title, but the season ended in the sectional title game.

“In the history of the Marion program the farthest they’ve been is the Super-Sectional - they’ve never been to state,” Neal said. “3A is competitive, so we want to play 4A schools and travel to play those teams that are making it to the 16 to be prepared for those postseason games. We’re lucky to have some of these southern teams like Carterville and Pinckneyville, who made it far in 2A, right down the road from us to play. Everything is a stepping stone because our bigger picture is to get to the Super-Sectional and to Peoria, so we have a little chip on our shoulder.”

Marion (28-9, 9-1 South Seven) almost swept its conference schedule with the only loss being 1-0 to Mount Vernon. Neal returns all but three players from last year’s team led by senior second-team All-State pitcher Camryn Harre.

“We have Kaitlyn Reuss, who is coming back as a junior after being second-team All-State her freshman year and being out last year - so we have two All-State pitchers this year,” Neal said. “We also have two really good freshmen pitchers Lauren Baine and Alana Bryant, so we went from having one big pitcher, who held it all on her shoulders, to a pitching staff that I’m going to run like a college program with closers and a rotation. I’ve been dreaming of it, so we’ll have limited miles on our arms come postseason.”

The other returning starters are junior first baseman/catcher Tally Cockburn, senior shortstop Jerzy Bittle, senior third baseman Amelia Browning, sophomore outfielder Maecee Coleman and senior catcher Kenley Ashmore.

“Maecee played a lot of right field last year and made a lot of good plays and we expect her to do big things again replacing first-team All-State Karris Rhine in center,” Neal said. “Browning is pretty amazing at third.”

In addition to Rhine the other graduated seniors were catcher/first baseman Presley Barnett and utility player Abbi Sherrard.

Mount Vernon (18-13) finished second in the South Seven with an 8-2 record. The Lady Rams won the regional title for the first time since 2011 before being eliminated in the sectional semifinals by Highland, which also eliminated Marion and Centralia.

Aaron Tobin takes over as head coach and will have to replace six of last year’s top nine hitters and all three pitchers. Tobin has a very young squad with two seniors, six sophomores and eight freshmen.

“We’re a young club that’s going to play small ball,” Tobin said. “We lost some good seniors, but we gained some good freshmen. We’re going to improve every game and compete.”

Senior catcher/shortstop Justice Malone, who last year was tied for the lead in home runs with three, tied for second in RBIs with 25 and fourth in batting average at .364, sophomore second baseman Ava Tupper, who was seventh in batting average (.275) and tied for sixth in RBIs (12) and senior third baseman Kaycee Meyer, who was eighth in batting (.270) and tied for ninth RBIs (7), are the top returning hitters.

Three other sophomores with extensive playing time as freshmen first baseman/outfielder Addie Holloway (.235, 6 RBIs), pitcher/first baseman Jaycie Beckham (.176, 7 RBIs) and infielder/outfielder Josie Shirley (.067) are the other returners.

Freshmen Danicah Tobin and Allie Sweeten will open the season on the mound with Malone providing relief when needed.

Carbondale (16-13) finished third in the conference with a 7-3 record and advanced to the regional finale where the Terriers were eliminated by Marion.

Coach Kim Wheeler begins her 19th year at the helm with five quality returning starters led by her ace pitcher senior Kaylen Grammer.

“Our strength is our senior pitcher on mound, Grammer,” Wheeler said. “She’s a strong leader and leads by example with her work ethic. She’s very inspirational to the other girls.”

Also returning to the starting lineup are two seniors first baseman Camryn Miller and outfielder Leah Goins and two sophomores infielder/catcher Jasmine Martin and infielder Ella Karayianis.

This year’s possible freshmen phenoms are led by pitcher/third baseman Lauren Lehman, pitcher Kaelyn Viernum and third baseman/catcher Cate Duckworth.

“We’ve got returners coming back, but with up the middle being sophomores and I’ll probably have two freshmen on the infield as well there’s going to be a lot of growth on defense and at the plate as the season progresses,” Wheeler said. “I really like how our freshmen are stepping up and jelling with our upperclassmen trying to fill our gaps.”

Grammer will have some time off with Lehman and junior Annie Calhoun slated for some time in the circle. Seniors Ariel Lipe and Grace Wilson are fighting for playing time in the field.

“I’m excited about the team,” Wheeler said. “Each week they get a little bit better and stronger, so there’s a lot to look forward to."

Centralia coach Raigen Schwatz had to deal with a roster of just 10 girls last year, but still her Annies gave it their all finishing fourth in the conference with a 4-6 and following it up by giving Highland a game before losing 3-0 in the regional semifinals to finish with a 7-18 record.

“We are a young team this year with a lot of new talent,” Schwartz said. “We struggled with numbers last year, so this year with our numbers (17), we have a better chance of being successful. We have multiple returners that bring a lot to the field and the plate. Senior utility Maelynn Batson has a great bat and arm. We have four or five pitchers this year, which is the most we have had in a long time.”

Some potential new starters could be freshmen Josie Venturini, Kinsley Hawthorne, Kenzie Hamilton, Kaylee Bowdler, Audra Davis, and Mackenzie Perez.

“We have a great chance to be successful this year,” Schwartz said. “We are young, but all players have the talent and ability to flourish.”

It’s been 10 years since Belleville Althoff has been competitive and last spring that trend continued with only two wins and those were against winless Cahokia. The season ended with a 27-0 loss to Trenton Wesclin in the regional quarterfinals.

“This year my team can be divided between girls who have played, girls who have never played and three foreign exchange students,” said Coach Tammy Gillum. “I have a lot of girls who have never played, so hopefully they will learn the game and want to continue playing, so we can rebuild the program.”

Cahokia didn’t win a game last year finishing 0-10 in the South Seven and 0-16 in the regular season. The Lady Comanches went out with a bang in the regional quarterfinals losing to East St. Louis in a slugfest, 27-21.