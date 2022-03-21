Prep Softball | Season Preview: Carterville plans to make deep postseason run

As was the case in basketball, the Carterville Lions are counting on a successful regular season in softball this spring and plan to make a deep postseason run.

Competing in Class 2A, the Lions, led by veteran head coach Will Capie, figure to battle it out with Pinckneyville for the Mississippi Division title in the River-to-River Conference.

Capie boasts five returning All-Conference performers as led by sophomore All-State third baseman Amayah Doyle and All-State sophomore lefthanded pitcher Lacie Carr.

"Amayah has tremendous power. She hit a home run ball the other day that landed in the parking lot," Capie said. "She swings the bat extremely well and also has a strong arm at third. As for Lacie, she's not only an outstanding pitcher with good velocity and location, but our No. 3 hitter who is an elite defender at first base when she isn't pitching."

And there are other building blocks to work around that dynamic duo.

Kayelyn Rice, a junior outfielder, is a lefthanded-hitting slap hitter deluxe who was named All-Conference last year; Kennedy Rushing is a sophomore catcher/outfielder who is another All-Conference selection; and junior shortstop Hunter Noto, the team's vocal leader, who is yet another All-Conference honoree.

Other key contributors are the lone senior on the squad, centerfielder Macey Lentz; first baseman/catcher Avi Tomas; and junior pitcher Katie Keirn.

Tomas, batting in the No. 7 slot in the order, belted an opposite-field homer last weekend that, according to Capie, nearly struck the scoreboard.

Keirn is welcomed back to the team after missing all of last year with a torn ACL in her knee. She also lost her freshman year to COVID-19.

"Before this season, the last time Katie got in a game was the fall of 2018 at the junior high state tournament," Capie said. "We're glad to have her back."

To date, the Lions are 2-0 with lopsided shutout wins over Salem and Crab Orchard.

"I think this will be a pretty competitive team," Capie said. "One through nine, we're pretty good. We only lost two starters from last year's team and advanced to the first round of the sectional before Massac County beat us. They went on to place third at state."

Capie said Pinckneyville has the pitching and offensive talent to push the Lions for the league title. And there are several other outstanding 2A schools in the region in addition to the Panthers and Lions, he said, including Murphysboro, Hamilton County, Johnston City, Massac County and Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher to name a few.

Capie added that he doesn't generally set goals for his team, but did acknowledge that this squad, while still young, is capable of great accomplishments.

"We know how difficult it will be to advance out of our area, but the talent is definitely there, as well as the team camaraderie. I like our chances."

Murphysboro will likely duke it out with Massac County for the Ohio Division title of the River-to-River Conference.

First-year head coach Kim Cook finally gets her turn at the helm after serving as an assistant coach for the last 15 years.

"We should be pretty good. We have talent and experience on our side," Cook said. "Our goal is to win the conference and then win the regional."

Leading the charge for Murphysboro are a group of five seniors, including Cook's middle daughter, Shelby (first base and outfield); Malorie Gill (shortstop and third base); Taby Young (pitcher, third base and outfield); Zoey Cox (center field); and Ellee Doerr (left field).

Cook has committed to play next fall at Division II power, University of Indianapolis. Gill will play on scholarship at Western Illinois University and Young has agreed to play in Belleville for Southwestern Illinois Community College.

Not to be overlooked is sophomore Marteena Clover, who leads the Red Devils in hitting through four games at a .600 pace. Another sophomore - Cook's youngest daughter, Sarah, is a solid .500 with two doubles and a homer.

Freshman Ayla Smith, a southpaw, is the team's No. 1 pitcher and has already picked up a victory over Class 4A school, Rock Island.

"What I like about Ayla is not only that she has good velocity and movement on her pitches, but that she is fearless. She has the perfect attitude to pitch."

Young serves as the No. 2 starter in the rotation.

Murphysboro is off to a 2-2 start with wins over Rock Island and Vienna and losses to Triad and Trico.

Speaking of Trico, the Pioneers could be the best Class 1A team in Southern Illinois. The Pioneers finished 24-5 last year and advanced to the Class 2A sectional finals before bowing out to state-bound Massac County.

Now in 1A, Trico figures to be a tough out in the postseason, as well as a threat to win back-to-back Black Diamond Conference West titles. In order to do that, the Pioneers will have to get past the likes of Johnston City, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, Goreville and Vienna - no small task.

Trico is led by sophomore pitching sensation Josie Wettig. The righthander possesses an above-average fastball (clocked at 60 mph) and change up, according to her coach, Drew Franklin, now in his 15th season at the helm.

"Josie has already pitched in some big games for us and done extremely well, so we are confident in her ability. She has the potential to be really special."

Junior Madi Rathert is the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation for the Pioneers. She also plays second base.

Seniors in the starting lineup include catcher Alyssa Bastien - a four-year player; Dalyn Eilers, the starting shortstop and No. 3 pitcher; and Haley Kranawetter, outfielder/second baseman. Eilers is committed to play college ball at John A. Logan next fall while Bastien will continue her softball career at Three Rivers, Mo. Community College.

Five other sophomores either starting or getting considerable playing time include: third baseman Taylor Cottom, centerfielder Mia Jiminez, outfielder Tessa Nehrt, outfielder/designated player Kaylynn Bowerman, and first baseman Lexi Stroub.

"We're such a young team, but we have a lot of potential," Franklin said. "How successful we are will largely depend on how quickly our sophomores gain valuable game experience. As we grow together as a team, the better we will be."

The Marion Wildcats are the incumbent Class 3A powerhouse in the region after capturing the South Seven Conference a sixth straight time last year and winning a regional championship.

Coach Joy Neal's team features a potent lineup that can score runs in bunches, as demonstrated by a pair of 13-12 wins over Pinckneyville and Anna-Jonesboro. They also put eight runs on the board in a 10-8 loss Saturday to Belleville East. Sandwiched in between those slugfests was a 5-0 shutout loss to Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher.

The biggest question mark for the Wildcats this season will be starting pitching. Sophomore ace Kaitlyn Reuss is expected to miss the season after sustaining a serious knee injury during basketball that required surgery. That places more of a burden on junior Cam Harre and sophomore Brook Mezo.

"I think both girls have pitched well at times. We're going to have to rally around them as a team and give them all the support we can," Neal said.

Three seniors return as starters. They are: corner position player Abbi Sherrard, centerfielder Karris Rhine, and catcher/first baseman/outfielder Presley Barnett. A fourth senior - Caitlyn Satterfield - recently forced her way into the starting lineup and responded with her first home run of the spring against Belleville East.

Two other juniors are impact players, as well. Middle infielder Jerzy Bittle has moved from shortstop to second base and Amelia Browning is versatile enough to play outfield and infield.

"I think we're going to be OK," Neal said. "No disrespect to any of the other teams in the South Seven, but I still think we are the team to beat. I am very confident in our girls. We're still trying to find the right fit in some areas. As long as we're playing our best softball when the conference games start in April, we should be fine."

