Prep Softball | Steeleville upsets top seed Elverado to win regional title

Renner set down the side in order in the first. After giving up a leadoff single to Chloe Barnes, Renner needed just four more pitches to get the next three outs on a strikeout and a sacrifice bunt was turned into a double play as Barnes was thrown trying to advance to third.

Reese Funk led off the third with a line drive through the box, but Renner stranded her at first on a strike out, a pop to short and a pop fly to second.

Renner needed just 38 more pitches to set down the next 12 batters, striking out the leadoff batter in the fourth on a called third strike and doing the same on the last batter of the game. She needed just four pitches to retire the side in the fifth.

Bernardini (10-4) pitched around a leadoff single by Olivia Raby and hitting Jenna Hood in the third and a one-out walk followed by a single by Shea Conway in the fourth.

In the fifth Bockhorn led off with another infield hit on a slow roller to second. On the first pitch to Darnell, Bockhorn was thrown out trying to steal second. Three pitches later Bernardini walked Darnell to bring Renner to the plate.