Prep Softball | Trico comes alive late to win regional title over Elverado

VERGENNES — It took a few days for Elverado and Trico to finish what they started in the regional championship. Rain delayed the game with two outs in the top of the first over the weekend and the game picked up from that point on Monday afternoon.

It took even longer for each team to get going, as the game remained scoreless through three innings before Morgan Bernardini doubled in the top of the fourth and was bunted over by Reese Funk and driven in on a sac fly by Ellie Yates. But the Falcons’ lead wasn’t long for this world as Trico pitcher Josie Wettig helped her own cause with an opposite field, solo home run in the bottom half of the inning. Trico would add another run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take home the regional championship, 6-1.

“The seniors haven’t lost a regional since their sixth grade year, so I’m glad I got to keep the streak going for them,” Wettig said after the final out was recorded.

“Anytime you win a regional championship, it feels good,” Trico coach Drew Franklin said. “We got off to a slow start – hitting the ball hard at people – and it’s like ‘Okay, when are we going to catch a break?’ We finally had to make some things happen and when we did, we got on a roll there for a bit.”

“I thought we gave them everything we had but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make mistakes,” Elverado coach Jacob Emling said. “We talked about getting up early and we got the momentum going our way and then Wettig hits that home run. I thought it was a really good pitch but she just put a good swing on it – inside-out and over the left field fence. That got them going. They found a few more hits and we couldn’t get it going. Hats off to them – they’re a tough team and are going to be a handful in the sectional.”

Wettig had to think a little bit about what felt better, the game-tying homer or the game-ending strikeout before settling on both feeling equally sweet. But she got into some trouble in the seventh inning as she worked herself into a bases loaded jam before finally getting out of it to preserve the five-run win.

“Usually, I think three outs – 1-2-3, easy. Then it does not go well for me,” she said with a relieved chuckle. “It was like four-five-six – once I got through the top of their lineup, I knew I’d be okay.”

After Bernardini’s fourth-inning double, the Falcons didn’t record another hit until the seventh and the Mississippi State prospect’s intentional walk in her next plate appearance was the only base runner Wettig surrendered during that time.

“You got to give Mo credit because she’s a great hitter. I had my doubts coming in if I was going to pitch to her and we did and she hit one off the fence,” Franklin said. “I told coach (Ronny) Wettig after that she’s not hitting the rest of the game unless we absolutely have to pitch to her."

“That one hits the top of the fence – she’s got a chance to hit one out anytime she gets up there. We felt like, with her coming up, we could’ve had a chance to tie it up,” Emling said. “Reese and Ellie have hit well behind Morgan all year and we had confidence in them. We just didn’t get it today. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”

Emotions were high in the Falcons’ huddle after the game as it was time to say goodbye not just to the senior class, but to Emling who will be manning the sidelines for Herrin’s girls basketball team next year.

“It’s hard and this is the first time saying goodbye not just to seniors, but the underclassmen, too. I’m going to miss the rest like they were seniors,” he said. “I just told them – I’ve been with them since I started subbing at this school in fifth grade. I started teaching here when they were in sixth grade and coaching them all the way through. I was fortunate enough to be assistant when they won state in junior-high and a couple of regional championships. They’re just a special group.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Pioneers as they head to Goreville on Tuesday to take on Pope County in game one of the sectional tournament. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. with the hosts taking on Woodlawn to follow. The sectional final is at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

