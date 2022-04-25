Prep Softball | Vinson's strong outing lifts Vienna to win over Elverado

VERGENNES — While the 7-3 final wouldn’t suggest that Vienna’s win over Elverado on Monday was a pitcher’s duel, it certainly was.

Senior superstar Morgan Bernardini toed the rubber for the Falcons while Vienna trotted out sophomore Emmy Vinson and it was the sophomore who got the better of the matchup – both in the pitching stats (since she struck out 14 batters) and in the literal head-to-head face offs. Bernardini went 1-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored, while Vinson went 2-3 with a double and two runs scored. In the bottom of the seventh, with the Falcons needing a rally, Vinson blew a fastball by the Mississippi State commit.

“She said in school – ‘I want to get her out. I want to go after her,’” Vienna coach Marc Palmer said about Vinson’s mentality.

Vinson approached Palmer after the game and asked “I’m getting the start tomorrow, right?” – inquiring about the conference matchup against Johnston City.

“She’s become a gamer and the speed is starting to come. It was a little sluggish there for a while. You look at our conference and they all have a stud on the mound. So the poor kid doesn’t get any recognition because she’s probably the fifth best in the conference out of five teams – just because. I like that,” Palmer said. “She’s starting to get a flow and confidence. Sometimes we forget they’re still kids. She doesn’t even have her driver’s license yet. She’s had back-to-back really good performances and now her hitting – it’s contagious. When you start having success, it breeds success. I’m tickled for her.”

It wasn’t just Vinson, though, but a totality of young players for the Eagles that contributed to the win. Palmer said he sat two of his normal starters “to prove a point” and the younger players responded in kind.

Freshman Anniston Steinmann went 4-4 with two RBI and fellow freshman Paige Groner went 2-3 with a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Eagles insurance runs.

“I guarantee you there were five or six folks in the stands wondering what I’m doing. Well, you come and ask me and I’ll tell you,” Palmer said. “You have to give kids a chance to have success and it sure is cool when they have it.”

The Eagles (6-8) are hoping this win over one of the top Class 1A programs will give them some momentum going forward.

“They deserve a win. With as many rainouts as we’ve had this spring, when you find yourself in a position to win a game, you stay with it and win it,” Palmer said. “It’s a nice victory for them. Maybe we can build on it. Anytime you can get a win, we’ll take a win.”

Despite coming back to tie the game in the third inning, Elverado couldn’t ever really overcome the three-run first inning. Bernardini pitched well, striking out 10 Eagles, but Vienna was able to put together rallies in the fifth and seventh innings to secure the win.

“We had a rough first inning – gave up three. We talk about getting off to faster starts and we didn’t get that in the first inning,” Elverado coach Jacob Emling said. “Their pitcher throws really well. She’s only a sophomore and has some of the better speed we see and when she mixes in her changeup – we hadn’t really seen that combination before.”

Both Palmer and Emling liked this matchup for their programs, regardless of the outcome. Both teams wanted to play a step up in competition to prepare them for postseason play.

“Vienna is a good team for us to play. We’ve had some big wins lately and we needed to play some competition. I told them I’d rather do that than blowout this team or that,” Emling said. “I think Vienna is a team we can beat here or there if we play it right. It’s good for us to see that pitching because when we get to regionals, that’s exactly what we’re going to see. Those are sneaking up on us fast.”

“You play a certain kind of schedule and then you go and play some good people and you’re going to have to step up and play,” Palmer agreed. “You know what? It was a very nice night.”

For Palmer, “nice night” has two meanings as it was both a nice night for him and the Vienna faithful, but it was also a rare night this spring that wasn’t a downpour. The effects of 'April Showers' were still present as the outfield had puddles throughout and was overgrown from a lack of ability to get the lawn mower on it.

“I think it rained close to two inches last night. Our tarp held great, but our outfield had standing water. It hasn’t been mowed in weeks because the day we were going to mow it, our mower broke down and then it’s rained the rest of the time,” Emling said. “It’s not how we’d like it, but if the dirt’s dry, we try to play and it was dry today and Vienna was good for it. You’ve got to get them in when you can.”

Palmer joked that he’s been playing ball since he was three and has played in much worse conditions than this before, saying: “You get to play and that’s all that matters.”

