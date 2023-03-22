DU QUOIN — Four infield singles in one inning proved to be the difference Wednesday as the West Frankfort Redbirds softball team rallied from a 4-2 deficit en route to an 8-4 road win over Du Quoin.

The visitors first erased a 4-2 Indians’ lead with two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 4-4.

In that frame, senior Lani Wolfe tripled home both Anna Rolla and Dayanara Degler, each of whom had singled with two outs.

But it was the sixth inning when the Redbirds retook the lead.

With one out and nobody on, Hannah Mullins reached on the first infield single of the inning. Courtney Russell hit one to third and beat it out for the second infield hit. Mullins advanced to third on the play.

Presley Sollers then bunted for a single, - the third infield single - driving in Mullins in the process and advancing Russell to third. Reese James then bunted into a fielder’s choice when Du Quoin catcher Ellie Searby fielded the ball, faked a throw to first, and tagged out Russell trying to score.

Rolla followed with a two-run single to make the score 7-4. Degler followed with a single. Wolfe walked to load the bases and Hopkins reached on an infield single – the fourth one in the inning, driving in Rolla for an 8-4 advantage.

The inning finally came to a close when Aleah Russell lined out to the pitcher. But the damage had been done.

West Frankfort coach Jim Piersol was pleased to get the road win.

“Four infield singles really wasn’t our intent. Sometimes, the ball just falls right,” he said. “We took advantage of it. Luckily, we had enough speed to beat them out. When you put the ball in play and put pressure on the defense, good things usually happen.”

Piersol said errors hurt both teams throughout the afternoon. The Redbirds were credited with four errors, while the Indians committed two physical miscues and at least a couple more mental ones.

“If we clean up our defense a little bit, the games we have played in the early part of this season wouldn’t have even been a contest. We’re finding ways to give teams free runs. But… we don’t want to be great on the first day. We want to be great on the last day. We’ll get there. Practice makes perfect.

“Playing at Du Quoin is always a tough game no matter what kind of season they are having,” Piersol continued. “They’re always competitive. We love coming over here. I love playing at this facility. Jason (Du Quoin head coach Jason James) and I are good friends. It’s always a good day to get a win against Du Quoin.”

James said it was a tough-luck loss for the Tribe.

“Some of those (infield singles) we have to get rid of faster,” he said. “You have to anticipate a little more when you know they’re going to bunt. We didn’t react quick enough and couldn’t get out of that inning, giving up the four runs. They took the lead and didn’t look back.

“We’re learning as we go,” James said. “We’re playing a lot of kids and trying to find some positions for some kids who can hit. Once we get our defense figured out and who’s going to play where, I think we’ll be OK. This probably should have been like a 2-1 ballgame if you really look at it with all the mistakes that took place.”

Rolla banged out three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to pace the Redbirds offensively. Wolfe and Sollers each accounted for two hits.

Du Quoin was paced by Addy Denault’s two hits and RBI. Adding one hit apiece were Madison Lee (RBI single), Makally Hicks (single), Reagan Dorsey (double) and Kennedy Morse’s single.

Winning pitcher for West Frankfort was Annabelle Hopkins, who worked all seven innings, surrendering four runs (only one earned) on six hits. She struck out six and walked none.

Pitcher of record for Du Quoin was Morse, who also went the distance. She allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits. She struck out four and walked one.

The Redbirds improve to 3-1 with the victory and will not return to action until next Wednesday at Elverado. The Indians are scheduled to play host to Chester and would then host a round-robin tournament Saturday against New Athens and Salem.