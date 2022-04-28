Prep Softball | Wettig dominates as Trico tops Goreville 5-0

CAMPBELL HILL – The Trico softball team put up five runs in its win over Goreville Thursday night, but sophomore pitcher Josie Wettig only needed the one she drove in with a fourth-inning double.

Wettig struck out 15 Blackcats and was in control from the first pitch she threw to Goreville leadoff hitter Abby King through the final pitch, also to King.

Only the Goreville battery of Reese Ray and King managed to go the whole game without being sat down on strikes and five of Wettig’s punchouts came without the batter taking a cut at the final pitch.

“She threw really well today and that’s what we were talking about out there – I still feel like we were really disciplined at the plate and had some good at bats and we got her deep in the count. I don’t think we were swinging out of our shoes or at anything bad,” Goreville coach Shanna Green said after the game. “It’s just pitchers have their good days and okay days and bad days and she had a really good day today.”

Trico coach Drew Franklin said, even with a 2-0 lead in the fifth and Wettig dealing, he couldn’t feel too comfortable because he “thought she dealt pretty good Tuesday and we ended up getting beat 3-2” to the Blackcats. But he knows that when Wettig is on, she’s a tough pitcher to beat.

“She’s only a sophomore, but has proven that if she’s on and moving the ball a little bit, she can be deadly,” he said. “Today, her rise ball wasn’t really working so we stayed away from that and went with the fast and change and it worked for us.”

Wettig said she started to feel settled in around the second or third inning after getting through the top of the Goreville lineup.

“I’d gotten into the groove a little bit. And I knew everybody batting had my back,” she said, noting that coming back out with a five-run lead in the seventh felt “fantastic.”

While Wettig drove in the go-ahead – and ultimately winning – run in the fourth, plating Taylor Cottom with a double and the Pioneers got a second run in the fifth when Alyssa Bastion drove in Dalyn Eilers, it was the three-run sixth inning that broke the game open.

Up until then, Goreville pitcher Reese Ray had more-or-less held the Pioneers in check besides those two runs – stranding at least one runner every inning. But in the sixth, it felt like every Trico grounder found a hole. Mia Jiminez came up with the bases loaded after Lexi Stroub, Addy McClaine and Eilers all singled, she smacked a single herself, driving in two runs. Madi Rathert came up and brought Eilers home with her third single of the game to give the Pioneers a more comfortable lead.

“I thought we had a better effort at the plate today than we did Tuesday,” Franklin said. “Today, we did a much better job of hitting the ball hard. We were a little inpatient and undisciplined at the plate on Tuesday and tonight, we sat back and let the ball come to us and I think that was the difference for us.”

While Wettig was on fire all game in the circle, the Blackcats did leave several opportunities on the bases, stranding six runners from the second through fifth innings.

“Oh yes, we talked about that too. It felt like every inning we left runners on. We have to be able to produce,” Green said.

The Pioneers definitely still had the taste of Tuesday’s 3-2 Goreville win in their mouths during Thursday’s rematch. Franklin told his team they’d need to “have a little bit of a chip on (their) shoulder” for the rest of the season both after the game and on practice Wednesday.

“I think sometimes we come into a game thinking we’re good enough that we can just go do it and come out on top,” he said. “We have to come out every single inning and focus on winning the inning.”

While he said Tuesday was a wake-up call for his team (and that they’d had another one earlier in the year), his team can’t afford anymore at this point in the season.

“We can’t have anymore wake up calls because we’re getting too close to postseason,” he said. “When that gets here, you have a wake up call and you’re sitting at home watching everyone else play and that’s no fun.”

For the Blackcats, despite the loss, they still feel good about how they played in both matchups this week and just like Trico, it’s not the regular season that’s concerning them.

“It’s nice to win lots of games in the regular season but the postseason is what matters and to us, this is preparation,” Green said. “As long as we keep getting better and our pitchers and defense keep it close, if we’ve got a chance to score, we’ve got a chance to win.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0