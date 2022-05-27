Prep Softball | Wettig pitches Trico to its first sectional title in six years

GOREVILLE – Sophomore Josie Wettig tossed a four-hit shutout and sophomore Taylor Cottom drove in the only run in the fourth inning to lead Trico to a 1-0 win over Goreville to win the 1A Goreville Sectional on Friday.

Trico (29-3) advances to the Johnston City Super-Sectional on Monday at 11 a.m. and will play the winner of the Casey-Westerfield Sectional, which will either the host team or Windsor.

“It was probably one of Josie’s better games of the season,” said Trico coach Andrew Franklin. “She just gutted it out to work out of some situations. For a kid like that to have that kind of mental toughness in some tight situations is beyond her years. She took another step forward at being a pitcher today.”

The Lady Pioneers had won four straight regional titles coming into the sectionals, but hadn’t won a sectional title since the 2016 team finished third at state.

“We are one step closer,” Franklin said. “We are one of the last eight teams in the state and we’ll take our chances against whoever wins the other sectional.

Goreville finished with a 12-18 record, but because of its strong schedule was the top seed in the Goreville Sectional Sub-Sectional B division while Trico was the top seed in the Sub-Sectional A division.

“We had plenty of opportunities and its just sometimes that’s how the ball rolls,” said Goreville coach Shanna Green. “Reese Ray pitched a great game. I probably shouldn’t have played it safe in the sixth when Kyndall Webb was on second and Ray got that base hit, but its damned if you and damned if you don’t. It could have went either way I guess. That stuff grows on a coach. You never know.”

Wettig (16-2) gave up four hits, issued three walks and finished with 11 strikeouts, including two to pitch out of a one-out bases loaded jam in the sixth.

“My heart sank when they loaded the bases, so I just focused on the batter thinking either a strikeout or a ground out because I couldn’t afford to walk anybody,” Wettig said. “It was an inside fastball that I got most of my strikeouts with.”

Cottom was 2-for-2 on the game with a single in the second before driving in the winning run in the fourth. With one out Alyssa Bastien reached base with a bloop single to right field on a 1-2 pitch which got behind the right fielder to allow her to reach second base.

Cottom fell behind 0-2 and worked the count to 2-2 before fouling off what should have been strike three. On the next pitch the third baseman hit a ground ball up the middle and Bastien raced home to score.

“I was afraid she wasn’t going to pitch to me,” Cottom said. “I think she threw an inside pitch to me and I just took it. After we got that run I was so excited and I got more confidence as the game wore on.”

Wettig had to pitch around a leadoff walk in the first, a leadoff single by pitcher Ray in the second and a leadoff single by Webb in the fourth.

In the sixth after a strikeout, Webb reached on a line drive single to right center field. Wettig was careful with Abby Compton and ended up walking her on six pitches. Ray then loaded the bases on a line drive single up the middle.

The right-hander got the second out on a swinging strike three on five pitches and stranded the runners on a swinging strikeout on three pitches.

Ray (9-13) had pitched around a one-out base hit in the first by serving up a double play. The junior got out of a first and second with one out situation in the second by striking out the next two batters.

The right-hander set down the side in order in third. After giving up the only run in the fourth, she retired the next five batters. Following a double by Madi Rathert, she closed out the sixth on a ground ball to short.

