Prep Softball | Woodlawn uses late rally in a 14-5 win over Goreville

WOODLAWN – After two innings, it looked like Goreville was going to cruise to a victory. Pitcher Reese Ray got out of a jam in the first inning and retired the side in order in the second. Offensively, catcher Abby King singled and came around to score in the first inning and hit a three-run bomb to centerfield to put the Blackcats up 4-0 heading into the top of the third.

And then the wheels fell off.

The Cardinals got all four runs back in one go, starting with a Ryan Petersen double to lead the inning off and eventually came around to score on an error off the bat of Jacy Knox. Lauren Harris got a single and Kodie van Eycke got an RBI single to bring Knox home. Both were driven in by Izzy Frick’s two-run double.

After that, pitcher Sadie Mellott held Goreville to one run through the next five innings and the Cardinals added 10 more to take a 14-5 victory.

“We got some pretty good at bats early on. Reese Ray is a pretty good pitcher and one time through the line-up – she spins the ball pretty good so it took some time for us to get adjusted,” Woodlawn coach Wes Harris explained about the slow start for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals put up at least two runs in every inning from the third through the sixth – with the sixth frame being a five run inning and Knox hitting a three-run homer in the fifth to really break the game open. Goreville has been susceptible to big innings all season long.

“That’s just something that’s haunted us this year,” coach Shanna Green said. “We usually have one inning where that happens to us and it’s usually the third inning or the fifth. We’re trying to figure that out too.”

The Cardinals got big production from seemingly unlikely heroes Friday – with nine-hole hitter Ryan Patterson starting two of their rallies and scoring three times and sophomore Kennadi Odum coming off the bench for her first high school at bats and going 3-3 with two doubles and two RBI.

“How about that, first three high school at bats and she goes 3-3. When you come in – these girls are familiar with the game and know who Goreville is and the reputation that Goreville has – winning state titles,” Harris said. “For her to come in in that pressure situation and execute like that – I have to tip my cap to her and I’m super proud of her.”

Odum admitted she was nervous the first time stepping in the box, but after smacking a double, she was good to go.

“It was a little nerve wracking. I was in my head a little bit, but I got out of it,” she said. “After my first at bat, I calmed down a little bit and was good to go.”

Harris told her to look for her pitch, which is something they work on in practice.

“She likes the ball middle-in so that’s what I told her – until she goes to two strikes, that’s what she’s looking for. That’s what she did. I think the last one was away because she hit it to right field, but by then, I think she was feeling it,” he said. “She did a good job of hunting for her pitch and in practice, she swing the bat hard. She’s just inexperienced and we’ve got a veteran line-up, so it can be hard to crack a line-up like ours. She may have cracked it today.”

The Cardinals got at least one hit from every slot in their line-up, with every line-up slot except for seven – which is where Odum slotted in and drove in two runs – came around to score. It’s a luxury that Harris says he’s very grateful to have.

“It’s always like we’re at 1-2-3 no matter where we’re at in the line-up,” he said. “That’s a luxury for me to have as a coach, especially at a 1A school.”

Friday’s win capped off a busy week for the Cardinals, who played a game every day except Thursday this week and went 3-1 for the week. They get some rest as they’re back in action Monday against Wayne City-Cisne.

For Goreville, it’s been a tough season. The Blackcats started the year off with a loss and two forfeits and haven’t really been able to get into a rhythm.

“We’re trying to figure out our pitching rotation right now, too. Yeah, it is mid-season, getting to be late season, but coming into today, we’d only played 10 games. It’s been kind of a weird spring for us,” Green said. “We had 11 hits today, so we’re doing some things right and it’s just about putting everything together.”

They’ll be back in action against Galatia-Thompsonville on Monday.

