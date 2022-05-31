Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: 'One play doesn't define you'

There are more sports clichés about losing than there are grains of sand on the beach – almost all of them are about learning from it or how you respond. But it doesn’t change the fact that nobody has fun losing and for the vast majority of teams, it’s how their season will end.

It doesn’t matter how hard you tried, how much fight you had or how proud you should be of that effort – when the other team is celebrating and you’re walking off the field, it sucks.

And it sucks even more if you blame yourself for that loss.

No matter who you rooted for in Friday’s Class 2A Marion Sectional softball final, you couldn’t help but feel for Brooke Williard as the ball went between her legs, bringing home the game-winning run. In that moment, nobody felt more alone than her.

“You hate to see how the game ended,” Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler said afterward. “One play doesn’t define who you are.”

Wheeler said that to The Southern reporter John Homan after the game, but it’s clear she was talking to her second baseman. Williard was the last person Wheeler talked to after she addressed the team as a whole, consoling the inconsolable.

In baseball and softball, someone is going to make the last out or surrender the last run – it is very much a solo endeavor despite being a team sport. Despite this inevitability, it never gets easier for the ones who end the game.

Watching the end of that game play out, I was transported back to my old job in Shelbyville, Ky. and a district tournament soccer match (the equivalent of a regional tournament game in Illinois). After playing the game of her life in the net against the district powerhouse and heavy favorite, goalkeeper Jamie Brake couldn’t find her footing and hit face-first in the mud as the golden goal slowly rolled into the net. She lay there for almost a full minute as her teammates ran to comfort her.

Remaining impartial is the most important aspect of this job, but it’s impossible not to feel for someone who will blame themselves far longer than anyone else will. In that moment, everything they’d done before goes out the window – we are not logical creatures, after all.

Wheeler said it better than I could – and in far fewer words. “One play doesn’t define you.”

In the moment, it’s hard to remember that. As you get further away from the moment, it gets a little easier. Wounds heal and the scars are stories, lessons or reminders.

There’s no shortage of clichés and platitudes to fall back on and I’m sure Williard has heard them all. I hope she’s taken them to heart because she and the Terriers had a great season, regardless of how it ended.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

