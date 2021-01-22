Southern Illinois high schools given green light to play sports

Those who have maintained since July that Illinois high schools could safely conduct sports in a pandemic are about to get their wish.

With Friday’s announcement by Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike that state COVID-19 regions in Phase 4 can play all high school sports, even those deemed “high-risk” like football and basketball, athletic directors around Southern Illinois were wearing out their cellphones and Zoom platforms.

Region 5, which encompasses nearly every high school in the area, is one of three COVID-19 regions in the state in Phase 4. The others are Region 3 (Springfield) and Region 6 (Champaign).

Three other regions are in Tier 1, which permits low- and moderate-risk sports to play games, and five others are in Tier 2, which only allows low-risk sports to play games. One of the five regions in Tier 2 is Region 4, which includes Chester, Nashville and Sparta.

Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini might have been the busiest employee at his school after Ezike’s announcement.

“I’m thrilled and really excited right now, but I have a million and one questions,” he said. “I was on a Zoom meeting with our boys and girls soccer teams this afternoon and they have the same questions.