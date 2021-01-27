Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Benton senior hopes the IHSA reconsiders having a state series in basketball

High school football is scheduled to begin practices on March 3. That news means Fairfield High School coach Justin Townsend will have 16 days to practice with his team before the first games of the season kick off on March 19.

Townsend anticipates his schedule will have six games within the Black Diamond Conference. Athletic Director’s from the BDC are expected to hold an evening meeting on Wednesday to iron out more details.

“After all the ups and downs these athletes have been through the past year, I’m just excited that our athletes are getting the opportunity to compete with their teammates and represent our school and community,” said Townsend.

It’s safe to say Townsend understands how badly seniors wanted their final season. His son Landon Zurliene is the starting quarterback for the Mules and a threat on the basketball court.

“The seniors get one last season which will provide some much needed closure for their high school careers,” said Townsend. “Our kids are locked in and ready to roll and all the coaches are committed to working together to make this happen for the kids.”