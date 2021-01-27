Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Benton senior hopes the IHSA reconsiders having a state series in basketball

Wednesday was a monumental day for high school student athletes across the state.
The IHSA announced its long-awaited sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year and the verdict is that athletes can finally play again. Winter sports like basketball won’t have a state series and that’s made an impact on Benton senior Reece Johnson.
“I can’t say I’m necessarily surprised by the schedule but am obviously disappointed there is no state series,” said Johnson. “I think I could speak for any high school kid, especially the seniors, and say I hope the IHSA would reconsider adding a postseason if all goes well in February.”
Johnson competes as a cross country runner and basketball player in Benton. He believes that a postseason is what high school athletes play for.
“Teams are remembered for their postseason play,” he added. “It’s a shame the IHSA, who claims to have started ‘the original March madness,’ would opt not to play out a postseason. But at the same time, I have a little bit of hope that things can always change in a crazy year like this.”
Harrisburg girls basketball coach Jake Stewart said the news brought a smile to his players faces.
“We are just happy to get the chance to play some games,” said Stewart. “That’s what matters the most...we knew the announcement wouldn’t please everyone or be perfect.”
Basketball is still considered a “high risk” sport by the Illinois Department of Public Health. For the lower risk sports such as boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, and girls gymnastics —no state series either. Dance and cheerleading will be conducted virtually while badminton’s chances will be determined at a later date.
Those sports get the green light to begin practicing as soon as possible before games can begin after seven completed practices.
“What’s important is these seniors and others will have a chance to put on their school colors for a final time and represent their school,” said Stewart. “I know my kids are excited, which makes me excited for them. Today’s announcement brought smiles to a lot of players around the state.”
Stewart will attempt to get his team three games a week with two being conference games and one non-conference. The end of season date for him and other winter sports being held in the spring is March 13.
The IHSA’s announcement didn’t state how many games each sport can schedule, but here’s what some of our local coaches are hearing:
“I’m hearing girls conference games will play on Mondays and Thursdays and the non-conference games will happen on Saturdays,” Stewart said in regards to boys and girls basketball scheduling. “Boys would potentially have conference games on Tuesdays and Fridays with non-conference games on Saturdays as well.”
High school football is scheduled to begin practices on March 3. That news means Fairfield High School coach Justin Townsend will have 16 days to practice with his team before the first games of the season kick off on March 19.
Townsend anticipates his schedule will have six games within the Black Diamond Conference. Athletic Director’s from the BDC are expected to hold an evening meeting on Wednesday to iron out more details.
“After all the ups and downs these athletes have been through the past year, I’m just excited that our athletes are getting the opportunity to compete with their teammates and represent our school and community,” said Townsend.
It’s safe to say Townsend understands how badly seniors wanted their final season. His son Landon Zurliene is the starting quarterback for the Mules and a threat on the basketball court.
“The seniors get one last season which will provide some much needed closure for their high school careers,” said Townsend. “Our kids are locked in and ready to roll and all the coaches are committed to working together to make this happen for the kids.”
Volleyball and boys soccer will also get underway in March without a state series down the line. Senior volleyball athletes in Pinckneyville will now miss out on two postseasons due to the scheduling violation in 2019 that kept Cathy Kohnen’s team out of playoff contention.
Summer sports are scheduled to begin on April 5 with the exception of wrestling beginning on April 19 without a state series. Other sports such as baseball, softball, track and field and girls soccer will await a later decision on their postseason chances.
