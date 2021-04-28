Sports Column | Braden Fogal: High school sports overload

Across the street, baseball fans could hear sirens from the Lady Terriers’ soccer match being played against Herrin. And if you placed yourself correctly, you could see the scoreboard past the trees from the baseball diamond. Carbondale (2-1-1) ended up tying Herrin 1-1, but it was a second half goal by junior Anna Schurz that kept the Terriers in it.

The Carbondale girls soccer team has a Thursday road matchup in Harrisburg for a little non-conference action. Through four games, the Terriers have put together big scoring outputs in wins over Salem (14-0) and Mount Vernon (9-0).

In an almost alternate universe, the Carbondale softball team played a Tuesday doubleheader against South Seven foe Belleville Althoff. While the Terriers swept the Crusaders 7-0, 9-3; a 2-0 start was a nice way for Kim Wheeler and the Terriers to start their season after the beginning of their schedule was delayed due to scheduling conflicts between spring and summer sports.

The Carbondale softball team will be challenged at home on Thursday in a non-conference matchup against a 1-1 Pinckneyville team. Alan Engelhardt and the Lady Panthers won their first game of the season over Benton (14-5) before getting blanked 12-0 by Murphysboro on Tuesday.