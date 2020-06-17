Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Listen to your parents

Braden, how does this apply to sports?

More recently I’ve been thinking about some of the most memorable moments I have from covering sports here at The Southern. But, I don’t think my most “memorable” moment is exactly what you’d expect. I’ve seen game-winning shots at the buzzer, fourth-quarter touchdown drives, walk-off base hits in the seventh, but a cross country meet in last year’s Class 1A Chester regional takes the cake on this one.

It was a wet and dreary Saturday afternoon in late October when I was in attendance to cover the event. The Du Quoin girls team finished in first place with 23 points behind Gabrielle Alongi’s top time of 19:58 to punch a ticket to sectionals. Alongi told me after the race that she had run the course at the Randolph County Lake Shelter a couple weeks prior, but due to the wet conditions, she finished about 20 seconds slower than she anticipated.

From a reporter’s perspective, it was incredible watching the IHSA officials and teams adapt to the conditions and find ways to keep the event alive. In the boys race, one runner even hit a patch of mud at the finish line and slid face-first into the protected camera box. The athlete was okay and shook off the hit like it was nothing. That sort of toughness impressed me the most because my own face hurt after watching it.