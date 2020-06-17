Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Listen to your parents

I remember being told when I was younger that the older you become, the wiser you get. In some aspects that is true, but there are still many lessons I’ve learned countless times that, for some reason, I just can’t apply to my daily life.
Any time you left home on a cold and rainy day, you’d be reminded by your parents to wear a jacket and bring an umbrella. Those are two things that I still struggle keeping up with. Whenever you move out of your parents house and are forced to make “adult purchases,” it just doesn’t feel as glamorous and fun as you thought it would be as a kid.
Growing up, we always had these wild expectations of buying cool things after we moved out and got a “big boy job.” I still call mine that by the way. Instead of purchasing jetpacks and indoor swimming pools, things I imagined “cool” as a kid, I’ve taken a slight detour and found myself stocking up on toilet paper and trying to find the best price on dish soap.
I don’t mean stocking up on toilet paper the way people were in the early stages of COVID-19 either. I mean it more along the lines of what would be more useful in a moment where your roll went empty: A jetpack or toilet paper? The average price of a jetpack is around $200,000 and the average roll of toilet paper is $0.84. That is roughly 238,095 rolls of toilet paper just for making the smarter purchase. You’re welcome.
Braden, how does this apply to sports?
More recently I’ve been thinking about some of the most memorable moments I have from covering sports here at The Southern. But, I don’t think my most “memorable” moment is exactly what you’d expect. I’ve seen game-winning shots at the buzzer, fourth-quarter touchdown drives, walk-off base hits in the seventh, but a cross country meet in last year’s Class 1A Chester regional takes the cake on this one.
It was a wet and dreary Saturday afternoon in late October when I was in attendance to cover the event. The Du Quoin girls team finished in first place with 23 points behind Gabrielle Alongi’s top time of 19:58 to punch a ticket to sectionals. Alongi told me after the race that she had run the course at the Randolph County Lake Shelter a couple weeks prior, but due to the wet conditions, she finished about 20 seconds slower than she anticipated.
From a reporter’s perspective, it was incredible watching the IHSA officials and teams adapt to the conditions and find ways to keep the event alive. In the boys race, one runner even hit a patch of mud at the finish line and slid face-first into the protected camera box. The athlete was okay and shook off the hit like it was nothing. That sort of toughness impressed me the most because my own face hurt after watching it.
I then had a front row seat of two IHSA officials trying to figure out a way to get the video camera box properly angled again in order to review final times and finishes after the race. This was all happening with tired runners crossing the finish line being told where to go during an absolute monsoon.
Remember when I wrote about becoming wiser and listening to your parents advice as a kid?
I had never been to Randolph County Lake Shelter beforehand, but one could assume that a wet and rainy cross country meet would call for mud. I have never owned a pair of rain boots, but I did have a St. Louis Cardinals umbrella packed in my trunk that I got from one of the games I went to while living in Edwardsville. I remember telling myself as a Cubs fan that I’d probably throw the umbrella away and never use it, but never would I have expected how much I needed it for that day.
I wore a jacket that day and still ended up completely soaked. I wore my favorite pair of Nike shoes and they ended up painted in mud. The Cardinals umbrella even got the final laugh when it cut my hand as I was frantically trying to jam it into the trunk of my car.
Here’s some advice: rushing to go anywhere can be dangerous. I ended up driving home clutching wads of notepad paper just to soak up the blood. I felt like Jake Gyllenhaal in his “Prisoners” movie role as Detective Loki rushing a little girl to the hospital after Loki suffered a bullet wound.
My performance, on the other hand, wasn’t near as heroic. I guess you could say I was resourceful using paper as a gauze pad, but the situation would have been far less dramatic had I packed a first-aid kit in my vehicle beforehand. My lesson of the week is to listen to your parents and always be prepared for the unexpected.
618-351-5178
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!