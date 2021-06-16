Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Looking forward to sports

I was listening to Jay Glazer on The Pat McAfee Show this morning and realized how much sports give us something to look forward to.

Glazer, an NFL Insider for Fox Sports, is the co-founder of Merging Vets and Players, or MVP, which brings together ex-combat veterans and former athletes to battle “emotional distancing.”

While preparing a chicken salad for lunch, I overheard Glazer’s voice from my bedroom television discussing how sports give U.S. soldiers something to root for when they’re deployed overseas.

I can’t speak on that specific lifestyle, but I think we all enjoy the camaraderie and discussions sports create among family, friends and even strangers. There’s this unspoken bond between fandoms where you might run into a fellow Chicago Bulls fan sporting a Derrick Rose jersey, and then that transitions into a 15-minute conversation on how inspirational it was seeing the former Memphis star playing on the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs.

We all have a favorite sport. It’s deeply embedded in us. My weeks during the NFL season are solely based upon whether or not the Bears and my fantasy teams win. If all of my teams win then I’m whistling while I’m working like I’m Snow White, cleaning my apartment with random animals stopping by in this hallucinogenic world that winning creates.