Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Looking forward to sports

I was listening to Jay Glazer on The Pat McAfee Show this morning and realized how much sports give us something to look forward to.
Glazer, an NFL Insider for Fox Sports, is the co-founder of Merging Vets and Players, or MVP, which brings together ex-combat veterans and former athletes to battle “emotional distancing.”
While preparing a chicken salad for lunch, I overheard Glazer’s voice from my bedroom television discussing how sports give U.S. soldiers something to root for when they’re deployed overseas.
I can’t speak on that specific lifestyle, but I think we all enjoy the camaraderie and discussions sports create among family, friends and even strangers. There’s this unspoken bond between fandoms where you might run into a fellow Chicago Bulls fan sporting a Derrick Rose jersey, and then that transitions into a 15-minute conversation on how inspirational it was seeing the former Memphis star playing on the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs.
We all have a favorite sport. It’s deeply embedded in us. My weeks during the NFL season are solely based upon whether or not the Bears and my fantasy teams win. If all of my teams win then I’m whistling while I’m working like I’m Snow White, cleaning my apartment with random animals stopping by in this hallucinogenic world that winning creates.
If my teams lose then I am definitely losing sleep. Imagine a black and white movie where the main character gets divorced by his wife, loses his job and his house — we’ll name him Sad Man. Sad Man then finds himself living out of a cardboard box, but he lives in Mobile, Alabama — the rainiest city in the U.S. according to Google. His only box keeps getting destroyed by the rain that hides his tears and “Mad World” by Michael Andrews is on constant loop wherever he goes.
That’s the hallucinogenic world losing creates. I am Sad Man.
But that’s just me. I should probably sit down with a specialist and discuss how my brain processes winning and losing. Because when I write it down, it seems I should probably stop watching sports altogether, but I won’t because I love it.
Even though I know how I’ll feel if Justin Fields comes out and busts for the Bears this season just like Mitchell Trubisky did; I still find myself coming back for more. Why is that? My best guess is that even when our favorite teams lose there’s always that hope they’ll turn the corner sooner rather than later.
I am not saying Trubisky’s struggles in Chicago were his fault. I bought his jersey on draft night because that’s the type of fan I am. I wish him nothing but good fortune on a Super Bowl caliber Buffalo Bills team.
Bringing me to my final point which is that sports teach us about second chances.
Everyone’s favorite comeback story in the NFL last year was Alex Smith making his way back from a horrific leg injury that cost him all of the 2019 season. Smith did this twice during his 14-year career after missing out on the 2008 season with a shoulder injury.
The beautiful thing is that Smith went out on his own terms when he retired.
Stories like Smith still send chills down my spine. Battling back from an injury that nearly cost him his leg should inspire at least one person that reads this. You see it across all sports when players battle back from unfortunate situations to show fans like me how to handle adversity.
That’s why I look forward to sports.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.