Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Massac County's McCraw a star on the field

Has anyone ever seen Cali McCraw and Shohei Ohtani together in the same room?
The answer is probably not, but that doesn’t mean they’re not the same person.
On the field, both dual-threat athletes draw a lot of comparisons. McCraw has helped lead Massac County (21-9) to a Class 2A sectional final with the use of her bat and throwing arm. Much-like Ohtani has done for the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB; only his team is fourth in the American League West standings at 29-32 — but we’re not specifically here to look at team records.
Twice this season I have watched McCraw launch home runs and earn wins in the pitching circle. The first time was a 5-4 win over Murphysboro on May 13 when the 6-foot-3 senior finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run homer and a pair of singles; one of which walked it off for the Lady Patriots in the ninth inning.
Also against the Lady Red Devils, McCraw threw 157 pitches and struck out nine batters to match the number of innings she pitched. That’s when the comparison between her and Ohtani began for me.
Fast forward 26 days and all of a sudden I’m covering Massac County hosting Carterville in the sectional semifinals. Déjà vu began settling in as McCraw took the circle, but as the game progressed the Lady Lions led 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning when McCraw’s club scored 10 runs on 10 hits, sending 15 batters to the plate to take a dramatic 11-4 lead.
McCraw, who leads her team in home runs (8) and runs batted in (35) this season, hit twice in the inning and finished with a double, run scored and popped out to third. It honestly showed how lethal Massac County’s lineup is, even when its biggest power threat has an anticlimactic at-bat based on what fans have seen.
Lo and behold, McCraw hit a solo shot in her next plate appearance. As I began marking down the play, rain drops struck my glasses and statsheet. Players took to the dugouts for shelter and the umpires ultimately awarded Massac County an 11-6 victory after poor field conditions cut all stats off after the fifth inning — meaning McCraw’s home run didn’t count towards the scoreboard, but to her credit, nobody saw it land.
The distinct ability McCraw has in the circle and in the batter's box is unmatched. Similar to Ohtani, who is tied for the second-most home runs in the MLB with 17. He even leads a team with Mike Trout in long balls, but also in runs scored (40) and runs batted in (44).
Sound familiar? And that’s not even discussing each player's pitching stats.
McCraw’s stats on MaxPreps have her at a 15-1 record this season. You mix in her undeniable power at the plate and clutch performances through three playoff wins over Anna-Jonesboro (13-1) in the regional semifinals, Hamilton County (5-0) in the regional finale and most recently against Carterville in the sectional semifinals.
She has the capability to make up for an inning where she might allow two or three runs in the pitching circle before redeeming herself with a three-run home run on offense. And the scary thing is she’s not doing it alone.
Setting the table for McCraw is lead-off hitter Emma Austin, who leads in team batting average (.647), runs scored (44) and stolen bases with 47 on as many attempts. Hitting second is another senior, Kaylee Batha, who is second in team runs scored (24). Then after McCraw it’s junior Maddie Jenkins batting cleanup, senior Jenna Bunting, senior Macy Pierce and the list goes on.
Comparing McCraw to Ohtani isn’t too far off. The Japanese pitcher also owns a 2-1 record on the mound with a 2.76 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 42.1 innings. Ohtani even stands just one inch taller than McCraw at 6-4 if you’re a fan of measurables.
The success of any team never comes down to one player; especially in a team sport like softball. Massac County’s roster just happens to have a dual-threat nightmare for opposing teams to worry about in McCraw.
The Lady Patriots hope to carry their success into Thursday’s sectional championship game.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.