Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Massac County's McCraw a star on the field

Has anyone ever seen Cali McCraw and Shohei Ohtani together in the same room?

The answer is probably not, but that doesn’t mean they’re not the same person.

On the field, both dual-threat athletes draw a lot of comparisons. McCraw has helped lead Massac County (21-9) to a Class 2A sectional final with the use of her bat and throwing arm. Much-like Ohtani has done for the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB; only his team is fourth in the American League West standings at 29-32 — but we’re not specifically here to look at team records.

Twice this season I have watched McCraw launch home runs and earn wins in the pitching circle. The first time was a 5-4 win over Murphysboro on May 13 when the 6-foot-3 senior finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run homer and a pair of singles; one of which walked it off for the Lady Patriots in the ninth inning.

Also against the Lady Red Devils, McCraw threw 157 pitches and struck out nine batters to match the number of innings she pitched. That’s when the comparison between her and Ohtani began for me.