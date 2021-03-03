Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Pinckneyville's Waggoner is good at winning basketball games

I met Waggoner during my first year covering sports at The Southern in 2019. If I had to describe him and his personality in one sentence I’d choose: Larger than life.

A coach that when you speak with him postgame, or over the phone during all those months without live events, you get a true feeling of how much he cares for his players. A reason why Pinckneyville has carried on a tradition of winning for as long as it has.

From what I gathered this week, both Smithpeters and Waggoner were unaware they were approaching 500 wins until “moments” before. My guess is that it’s an easy number to lose track of when you’re winning an average of nearly 25 games a season.

“I didn’t realize I was close until about two weeks ago when I had an old coach in Metamora call me and say he had just won his 500th,” Waggoner said. “I looked it up not knowing that I was close, so once I knew, it added a little more to each game.”

To that I asked: How much more? I always find it fascinating what a little extra motivation can do to help a team win.