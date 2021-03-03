Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Pinckneyville's Waggoner is good at winning basketball games

I’d have to say the coolest part of my week so far has been speaking with two coaches — Pinckneyville’s Bob Waggoner and Harrisburg’s Randy Smithpeters — on winning 500 games in each of their respective careers.
Let’s not forget Wendell Wheeler also reached 400 wins at Cobden this past Saturday. Three men with 1,400 combined wins at the high school level speaks to how good basketball in Southern Illinois really is and the level of tradition within these programs.
“I think this season is recognizing how much time and effort coaches put into the preseason,” Waggoner said after earning No. 500 on Tuesday. “I was lucky enough to do it with a great group of kids and they played a great game against Du Quoin.”
Sometimes the efforts of a coach go unnoticed. Especially with a coach like Waggoner, who also serves as the boys and girls athletic director at Pinckneyville Community High School. Also remember that these people are human, have families, personal lives — and we’re all dealing with a real life pandemic.
To say that these men and women have enough on their plate is an understatement. But it sure is nice to see them reach personal milestones like 500 wins during a season that was never promised.
“I’ve had a ton of friends, family, players and different associations reach out and it always means a lot when people take a moment out of their day to congratulate me,” Waggoner said. “Accomplishing a milestone like this allows me to reflect on different teams and realize this road isn’t always a straight path.”
I met Waggoner during my first year covering sports at The Southern in 2019. If I had to describe him and his personality in one sentence I’d choose: Larger than life.
A coach that when you speak with him postgame, or over the phone during all those months without live events, you get a true feeling of how much he cares for his players. A reason why Pinckneyville has carried on a tradition of winning for as long as it has.
From what I gathered this week, both Smithpeters and Waggoner were unaware they were approaching 500 wins until “moments” before. My guess is that it’s an easy number to lose track of when you’re winning an average of nearly 25 games a season.
“I didn’t realize I was close until about two weeks ago when I had an old coach in Metamora call me and say he had just won his 500th,” Waggoner said. “I looked it up not knowing that I was close, so once I knew, it added a little more to each game.”
To that I asked: How much more? I always find it fascinating what a little extra motivation can do to help a team win.
“We talked about it before the game and I said it would be special to get it against a conference rival,” Waggoner added. “I always think the people who have success take it one game at a time… they move on from the wins and the losses haunt them a bit. Right now I’m preparing for A-J on Friday hoping to get 501.”
Waggoner has averaged 10 wins for every year he’s been alive — 500/50 if math isn’t your strong suit. His last message to me before clicking off was that he’s still got a lot of coaching in front of him and a lot more to learn.
Great news for Panther fans and best of luck to those still trying to beat one of the area's best.
