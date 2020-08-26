Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Rolling with the punches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The IHSA Board approved a modified postseason for sports on Monday, which left a handful of questions for local media members and high school sports teams. Before writing a story on the announcement, I emailed Executive Director Craig Anderson with a couple questions one of my staff members had brought up.

Anderson’s responses were short and to the point. I asked how regions will be determined in the fall sports postseason and his response: “Our sport administrators will put together the regions and the schools assigned to those.” The next question was what determines an individual qualifier, in which he typed back: “Individuals will be able to sign up with their school to be entered in the post season event.”

The press release I received said to forward questions to Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha, but he was out of the office on Tuesday. Troha got back to me with a little bit more information in a Wednesday email that I felt shed more light on the IHSA’s announcement.

According to Troha: “Regions will be determined using the State COVID Regions, as a basis, although we anticipate being able to have some flexibility to move some teams that are close to region borders in order to better balance out the competitors.”