Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Top football uniforms in Southern Illinois

Coming in at No. 5 is the Marion Wildcats. There’s not a whole bunch of criticism that I have with these uniforms outside of wanting more from their jerseys. The helmets are great with the navy blue color and yellow M on the side that resembles a lot of the Michigan Wolverines college helmets. I love the yellow and navy blue stripes on the white trousers, but the white jersey and navy blue pants combo is my favorite of the bunch.

Headlining my No. 4 pick is the Fairfield Mules. It was a tough call between Fairfield and Marion, but I think the Mules showcase a much better font on the front of their jerseys. A handful of teams in Southern Illinois showcase a black and red color scheme that makes it tough for others to stand alone from the pack. Fairfield’s black helmets really stuck out to me with the red mule logo on the side and the double red striped look to give them the edge.

My No. 3 pick is the Cahokia Comanches all blue uniforms. I first remember seeing these uniforms in South Seven action against Carbondale this past September and they certainly passed the eye test. The Adidas branded uniforms may come across as simple, but what separates these are the netted patterns on both the jersey and pants. The blue looks great alongside the white font lettering.