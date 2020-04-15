Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Top football uniforms in Southern Illinois

About one of the only things going on around the world of sports is uniform changes across the NFL.
Organizations such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have already rebranded their jerseys. In addition, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will showcase new logos on their uniforms, while the Indianapolis Colts have made small changes to some of their secondary logos.
Now it’s time to take a look at some of the best high school football uniforms in Southern Illinois, but first it’s important to establish what makes a polished uniform. For me it begins with a solid color scheme that compliments both the team logo and text on the jersey well.
Fans and especially reporters want a jersey number that is easy to read from a distance. The team uniform is also a brand of the school and the town in which they play for. I come from the midwestern town of Tremont, where the team mascot is a Turk and the football uniforms are very straightforward with a maroon and white color scheme.
Before we hop into my top five, some honorable mentions include: Nashville, Mount Vernon and Eldorado. Nashville’s helmets really pop because they remind me a lot of the Ohio State college football helmets with the Buckeye Leaf stickers. Mount Vernon showcases similar rams horns on the sides of their helmets just like the aforementioned Los Angeles Rams in a very crisp gray and orange style. Eldorado’s purple tops and gold bottoms have a very smooth and relaxing look to it that I just simply enjoy looking at.
Coming in at No. 5 is the Marion Wildcats. There’s not a whole bunch of criticism that I have with these uniforms outside of wanting more from their jerseys. The helmets are great with the navy blue color and yellow M on the side that resembles a lot of the Michigan Wolverines college helmets. I love the yellow and navy blue stripes on the white trousers, but the white jersey and navy blue pants combo is my favorite of the bunch.
Headlining my No. 4 pick is the Fairfield Mules. It was a tough call between Fairfield and Marion, but I think the Mules showcase a much better font on the front of their jerseys. A handful of teams in Southern Illinois showcase a black and red color scheme that makes it tough for others to stand alone from the pack. Fairfield’s black helmets really stuck out to me with the red mule logo on the side and the double red striped look to give them the edge.
My No. 3 pick is the Cahokia Comanches all blue uniforms. I first remember seeing these uniforms in South Seven action against Carbondale this past September and they certainly passed the eye test. The Adidas branded uniforms may come across as simple, but what separates these are the netted patterns on both the jersey and pants. The blue looks great alongside the white font lettering.
No. 2 on my list is the Herrin Tigers. I’m mostly talking about the attention to detail on these uniforms and in particular the orange jersey with the white pants. When you have a tiger as your mascot then you must include stripes on your uniforms and Herrin executed it perfectly. To go along with the crisp look of the black helmet, the stripes that run across the middle of the jersey and alongside the pants are what sold me. A great orange and black color scheme and font choice help place these uniforms near the top of my list.
Finally coming in at No. 1 is the Murphysboro Red Devils. The Red Devils follow along with the Arizona State Sun Devils college team that showcases the same trident logo on the side of their helmets. The Red Devils helmets have always stuck out to me and just like Herrin they have a tremendous stripe scheme on their uniforms. The all-white home uniforms mesh well with the all-red away uniforms. Maybe one day we could see an all-yellow alternate uniform.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan.
