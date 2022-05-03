Sports Column | Brightwell: Giving the talent of Southern Illinois its due

One of the first things people say to me when I tell them I’m new to the area (after finding out I’m from Kentucky) is “How are you liking Southern Illinois?”

I’ve been thinking about my transition to The Southern a lot this week in particular as the first week of May is particularly special in the Bluegrass, and especially in my hometown of Louisville. This Saturday will mark the first Kentucky Derby that I won’t be in town for and it’s made me feel more than a little homesick.

But I’ve also been thinking a lot about the high school sports I’ve gotten to watch in my very brief time with The Southern.

When I made the decision to come down here, it wasn’t an easy one, as you’d expect. Packing up and leaving my family and friends behind was obviously difficult as was leaving my coworkers at my old job. But I also struggled with leaving the kids I’d gotten to know in my time in Shelbyville – made harder by the reaction of said kids when I told them I was moving.

I didn’t know what to expect when I came down here, to be honest. Where I was before, I had the privilege of covering athletes whose names everyone will know in short time.

My favorite thing about this job – and I’ll tell anyone who will listen, which, in this case, means you, my captive audience – is getting to know the incredible group of kids who will eventually shape the future. More than getting paid to watch sports (which I do highly recommend if you can get it) and it’s not even close. I was excited to meet the next generation that Southern Illinois has to offer and I’ve got to tell you, y’all haven’t disappointed.

My first week at the paper, I got to follow an incredible Nashville team to Champaign and watch them celebrate a memory that will stick with them for the rest of their lives. I got to marvel at how composed these teenagers were sitting on a stage at a press conference minutes after celebrating that title.

In the spring, I’ve been blown away not just by how much talent I’ve seen on the diamond, track and pitch, but how young that talent is. More than once, I’ve talked to a coach about how good their team looked, only for the first thing they say to be “Well, we’re a young team…”

As I start to get and feel older – my bald head and achy knees and back say hello – watching the next generation play the games I love with such passion and exuberance can’t help but make me feel a little bit younger – it doesn’t take long to remind me that I’m not in my prime, though.

For some of these kids, this year will be the end of their athletic career. For some, they’ll be playing in front of college crowds soon and for others still, they’re waiting their turn to play in front of a high school crowd. No matter where they’re at on their career arc, however, the passion and excitement is still there.

It’s what makes high school sports great. It’s what makes my job great. And, as I’m finding out more and more, it’s what makes Southern Illinois great.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0