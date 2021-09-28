Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A look at where football teams stand

It only seems like yesterday that Carbondale and Murphysboro opened the season with an instant classic, a 46-43 triple overtime win for the Red Devils that lasted more than 3 ½ hours and ended at 11:08 p.m. on Aug. 27.

We’ve reached Week 6 of the IHSA football season and by now, we know where most teams are going. We know who’s good, we know who has to win games down the stretch and we know whose seasons will end on Oct. 22.

So this is our yearly midseason report of sorts on where teams stand as they head down the homestretch. We’ll divide this into four categories, beginning with the only unbeaten team in Southern Illinois.

The Sure Thing

At 5-0, Benton hasn’t been tested, outscoring opponents 217-6. Its only “close” game was a 23-6 decision in Week 1 at home against Carterville, which hasn’t lost since then.

That game provides a reason to believe in the Rangers’ viability for a postseason run, although we’ve gleaned nothing from their four straight shutouts since then against teams that are a combined 1-19, aside from the fact they take care of business.

Benton is playing for a high seed in the last four games. It should be favored in all of them, even the Oct. 15 trip to Murphysboro. If the Rangers can win out, they should get a favorable seed and a chance to get deep into November.

In Good Shape

There are nine 4-1 teams and almost all of them are probably playoff-bound. It takes just five wins to get playoff-eligible. Most of these teams are going to get to at least six wins, barring a surprising meltdown in October.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Carbondale, Murphysboro put on a show There’s no truth to the rumor that the fourth quarter and all three overtimes of Friday nigh…

Chester seems like the surest bet to get to eight since it doesn’t play a winning team for the season’s remainder. The winner of Friday night’s Carterville-Nashville game should also reach eight. Ditto for at least one or two Black Diamond squads.

One 4-1 team with a tough finishing kick is Harrisburg. It closes at Benton, against Murphysboro, at Herrin and at Carterville. It will be favored in just one game – the one at 0-5 Herrin.

Work to Do

Five schools head into Week 6 at 3-2 – Carbondale, Carmi-White County, Centralia, Du Quoin and Flora. These teams need two more wins to be eligible for the playoffs and really should aim for three wins to make sure.

The Terriers should get to five against Mount Vernon and Althoff before a difficult last two weeks – Marion and Mascoutah, both at home. Du Quoin also has a tough October coming up with unbeaten Mater Dei, Nashville and Murphysboro.

CWC still has to play Johnston City and Flora but should get to five wins, which has traditionally been enough in a closed conference like the BDC. Flora needs to win this week at Hamilton County because its last two games against 4-1 Sesser-Valier and CWC will be toss-ups.

Against the Odds

We zero in on the 2-3 teams – Hamilton County, Anna-Jonesboro and Massac County. They each need at least three wins and a little bit of help from their opponents in order to claim a playoff berth.

The Patriots have a favorable schedule. Aside from next week’s trip to Benton, they play Herrin, West Frankfort and Pinckneyville, who are a combined 1-14. A-J can win three of its last four if it can pick off Du Quoin next week and get into the conversation.

If the Foxes make it in, they will have earned it. That’s because their finishing schedule is Flora, Fairfield, a forfeit W against Vienna-Goreville and Sesser-Valier.

Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

