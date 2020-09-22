Sports Column | Bucky Dent: ADs getting nervous about basketball

But what I can tell you is that there’s reason to believe that on November 30, when Carbondale and Trico are apparently scheduled to shoot round balls at a round hoop, there’s as good a chance that the gym lights are dark as they are in working order.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Public Health still list basketball as being enough of a risk so that games shouldn’t be played. And my guess is until players don’t have to wear masks while playing, it’s going to stay that way.

I can’t imagine trying to play a minute and run up and down the floor while wearing a mask, let alone 32. Picture yourself as a point guard trying to bring the ball upcourt while being hounded by Pinckneyville, or in transition defense trying to keep Goreville from getting to the hole.

It's hard enough to do that under “normal” conditions, let alone find the aerobic capacity to do that while sporting a mask. Get the picture as to why a basketball season is no sure thing?

Yes, there are two months left before the season starts, and as we’ve all seen, a lot can change literally in a second. But coronavirus has been here for nearly 6 ½ months, and even though some tell you it’s a hoax, there are about 200,000 reasons to believe it’s not.